"My stallion sister" - Angel Reese gives props to Megan Thee Stallion for hinting she's her basketball inspiration

Angel Reese is one of the most influential women’s basketball players today. Tearing it up with the Chicago Sky, Reese continues to be looked up to by fans, and even celebrities, who try to emulate her charisma on the court.

One of those fans is famous rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who shouted out Reese in the Club Shay Shay podcast, as she expressed how the Sky’s rookie influences her every time she tries to play basketball.

"There's a goal in the back and sometimes I go back there and I'll be messing around. This is so random but I be thinking I'm really Angel Reese when I be back there," Megan Thee Stallion said in the show hosted by Shannon Sharpe.

These statements came after she opened up about having a basketball hoop in the back of her studio. The rapper said she puts up shots there thinking she is the Chicago Sky forward.

Reese has since gushed over the rapper’s mention of her, jumping on X to write about her immediate reaction to the clip.

"My stallion sister said what she saidddd" Reese wrote after reposting the lclip.

The shout-out attests to Reese’s impact in only her first season in the WNBA. She has been averaging a double-double as a rookie, tallying 13.3 points, and 11.4 rebounds per game. She is one of the leading candidates for the Rookie of the Year honors alongside rival Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.

Reese has also shattered the record for most consecutive double-doubles in their rookie season by picking up her 10th straight double-double against the Minnesota Lynx, in which she tallied 10 points and 16 rebounds.

Angel Reese shared the stage with Megan Thee Stallion in concert

Last month, Angel Reese attended Megan Thee Stallion’s concert in Chicago and even joined her on stage in one of her performances. Her appearance only came a couple of hours after she played her second WNBA regular season game.

Reese flew from College Park Center, the home of the Dallas Wings in Texas, to watch Stallion perform in the United Center, where the Sky usually play their home games.

Reese then joined the fun on the stage. In the middle of her performance, Megan Thee Stallion was seen twerking in front of Reese, immediately going viral.

Reese had since made a mark on the rapper as shown in the aforementioned podcast clip.

The Sky, however, have been struggling to find wins in the 2024 WNBA season despite Reese's excellent play. They are now 6-11 on the season after losing their last two games.

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will be at the Gateway Center on July 2 to play the Atlanta Dreams to start their three-game road trip, which includes back-to-back games against the Seattle Storm.

