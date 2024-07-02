Caitlin Clark's Fever vs. Aces game relocated after record-breaking ticket sales, surpassing WNBA Finals sales

The Caitlin Clark effect keeps getting bigger by the day. The Indiana Fever rookie draws a lot of attention wherever she goes, whatever he does, and her first matchup in the WNBA champions' arena is another prime example of that.

The Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces will face off in a primetime matchup on Tuesday. It was originally scheduled to be played at the Aces' Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. But the upcoming game has now been moved to T-Mobile Arena, a bigger arena that will expand the seating capacity from 12,000 to 18,000.

This game broke records for ticket sales, even surpassing the numbers for games from the 2023 WNBA Finals.

"The Las Vegas Aces have moved their upcoming game against the Indiana Fever to T-Mobile Arena, expanding seating capacity by 33% (from 12,000 to 18,000 seats). @TickPick reports that ticket sales for this game have doubled compared to the total tickets sold for both Game 1 and Game 2 of last year's WNBA Finals in Las Vegas," @TheDunkCentral wrote on X.

The Indiana Fever have become a sensation in the 2024 WNBA season. Caitlin Clark has led them to compete in a tough Eastern Conference. The No. 1 overall pick has been credited as the reason why the league's popularity has risen to new heights.

She and the Fever faced the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, and they came back from a 15-point deficit to beat Diana Taurasi and company, 88-82. They are now 8-12 on the season, fourth in the East.

Diana Taurasi praised Caitlin Clark after Sunday's matchup

After earning criticism for her lack of comments about Caitlin Clark, Diana Taurasi shared her thoughts about the Fever rookie. The WNBA veteran showered Clark with praise after their first-ever WNBA duel.

"It's amazing. What Caitlin's been able to do in her short career so far has been nothing short of remarkable," Taurasi said.

"The one thing that I really love about her...she's put the work in. Even throughout her short WNBA career, it's been a lot of pressure, a lot of things thrown at her and she keeps showing up and she keeps getting better every single game. So her future is super bright."

Clark will face a new challenge this Tuesday to try to upset another WNBA contender.

