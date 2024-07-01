"It has been nothing short of remarkable" - Diana Taurasi showers praise on Caitlin Clark after genuine on-court moment

The first WNBA meeting between budding superstar Caitlin Clark and one of the greatest players of all time Diana Taurasi didn't disappoint. Clark's Indiana Fever registered an emphatic 88-82 win over Taurasi's Mercury at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday.

It was all smiles between rookie Clark and veteran Taurasi as the duo shared a genuine on-court moment. In a video shared across social media platforms, Mercury's legend was seen speaking with Fever's 1st-year player during the game.

After the game, Diana Taurasi showered immense praise on Caitlin Clark. The three-time champion lauded how the former Iowa superstar has shown signs of improvement and tackled pressure during her rookie season so far.

"It's amazing. What Caitlin's been able to do in her short career so far has been nothing short of remarkable," Taurasi said.

She added:

"The one thing that I really love about her...she's put the work in. Even throughout her short WNBA career, it's been a lot of pressure, a lot of things thrown at her and she keeps showing up and she keeps getting better every single game. So her future is super bright."

Taurasi and Clark endure rough shooting game

Indiana's road game against Phoenix went down to the wire on Sunday. Christie Sides' group managed to eke out a solid victory. While the game provided an edge-of-the-seat entertainment, hoops fans were left a little disappointed as both Diana Taurasi and Caitlin Clark struggled individually.

It was a rough shooting night for the two exceptional shooters. Taurasi scored 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field, including 2-of-10 from the 3-point range. Clark scored 15 points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field, including 2-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Taurasi reflected on Clark's impact on Indiana Fever and lauded the rookie's contribution towards the game.

"More importantly, she's done a lot for the Indiana Fever. A team that for the last couple of years is trying to get back to their glory days of Tamika Catchings and putting up banners," said the Mercury veteran.

"So obviously, what she's done for the game has been pretty incredible and (having) that momentum coming out of college, eyes on you for four years straight. I think what she's doing for that team right now is pretty impressive. When I think of her, I think of what she's done for that team," she added.

The two-time WNBA Finals MVP's heartfelt praise on Clark was well received by the hoops fans, who had previously criticized Taurasi for her comments on the Fever rookie.

Taurasi and Clark will square off again on July 12. Fans would hope that both players put on vintage performances and put on a shooting masterclass.