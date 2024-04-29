"Greatness is gonna translate" - Diana Taurasi makes shocking U-turn after controversial Caitlin Clark takes

Diana Taurasi was one of several WNBA legends who made some bitter comments about Caitlin Clark during the NCAA tournament. However, Taurasi recently made a shocking U-turn about Clark and praised the Indiana Fever superstar.

In a press conference before the start of the Phoenix Mercury's training camp, Taurasi was asked by reporters about certain topics. One of those topics was her comments about Clark, and she doubled down by saying that she didn't say anything incorrect.

The WNBA's all-time leader in points also praised Clark and hopes that she will do great in the league.

"The new fans are sensitive these days, you can't say anything. It's kinda like going from kindergarten to first grade, there's a learning adjustment.

"We go from high school to college there's a learning adjustment. I don't think I said anything that wasn't factually correct. Like anything, greatness is gonna translate and she's proven that at every level. I don't see it being any different in the WNBA," Taurasi said.

What did Diana Taurasi say about Caitlin Clark that got fans riled up?

The "beef" between Diana Taurasi and Caitlin Clark started during the Final Four when Iowa took on UConn. Taurasi, a UConn product, went with the Huskies' Paige Bueckers over Clark when asked who would you build around a WNBA team.

Taurasi followed it up by sending a warning to Clark, on ESPN's SportsCenter.

"Reality is coming. There's levels to this thing, and that's just life. We all went through it. You see it on the NBA side, and you’re going to see it on this side.

"You look superhuman playing 18-year-olds, but you're going to come with some grown women who've been playing professional basketball for a long time," Taurasi said.

Phoenix Mercury use Caitlin Clark to promote WNBA matchup

Diana Taurasi's team, the Phoenix Mercury, took advantage of their legend's comments about Caitlin Clark to promote their matchup against the Indiana Fever in the upcoming season. They used Taurasi's status as "The GOAT" for her first game against "The ROOK."

Clark's effect on the WNBA has already been felt since the draft when it shattered the viewership records. Her jerseys were sold out within an hour, while teams increased ticket prices for their home games against the visiting Fever.

Another potential effect of Clark's arrival is the amount of sponsorships and the value of the WNBA's next TV rights. She's a record breaker and more popular than ever. She might be the most popular athlete in Indiana right now, overtaking Tyrese Haliburton.

If people are not convinced of her star power, Nike signed her to a whopping $28 million deal, and she will have her own signature shoe soon. She has not played a WNBA game yet, but her impact has already reached unprecedented levels.