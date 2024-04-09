"Taurasi could never": WNBA fans hail Caitlin Clark as Aces reportedly change venue for game vs Indiana Fever

WNBA fans are celebrating Caitlin Clark's impending arrival to the league after the defending champions Las Vegas Aces' reported venue change. The Aces are moving from the Michelob Ultra Arena to the T-Mobile Arena on July 2 against the Indiana Fever.

Clark is the consensus No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA draft, with the Fever owning that selection. The Iowa Hawkeyes legend is expected to bring her fanbase to the pros, which could help increase the popularity of the league.

Some fans took to social media to celebrate the impact of the 22-year-old sharpshooter. However, others decided to take shots at veteran WNBA players who are seemingly unhappy with the hype surrounding Clark.

"WNBA players hating instead of embracing spotlight," @Luck7jack8te commented.

"WNBA vets will somehow take credit for this too," @zowalol remarked.

Other fans just focused on Caitlin Clark's impact on the game of women's basketball, hoping for it to translate in the WNBA:

"Caitlin Clark is literally changing the status of the WNBA and you got older vets that are trying to bury her before she gets drafted. It's sad really," @hasty_mcnasty commented.

"Generational & will be a long time before another 1 like her comes around! MJ/ Curry type energy," @vanman_1000 wrote.

"She really put women basketball on the map," @LeGonechitis claimed.

Caitlin Clark to turn pro in about a week

The 2024 WNBA draft will be held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024. It will be televised on ESPN, and for the first time since 2016, fans are in attendance to witness history.

Caitlin Clark is the consensus first-overall pick in this year's draft. She'll be joining the Indiana Fever, who has the No. 1 pick, and teaming up with Aaliyah Boston to form a partnership that could last for years.

In her postgame press conference on Sunday, Clark was asked about her preparations for the WNBA draft. She was not worried about it because playing in the NCAA tournament was her training and allowed her to stay in game shape. The WNBA season is scheduled to start on May 14.

"I think it helps," Clark said. "What better way to train and prepare for my next step in life than playing in the Final Four? I'll be able to play my first WNBA game here soon. These moments are going to make me ready for the next chapter on my life, but also [I want to] enjoy this one, too." [H/T ESPN]

