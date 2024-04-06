Reigning WNBA MVP throws down gauntlet for Caitlin Clark ahead of NCAA championship Game

Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart laid down a challenge for Iowa's Caitlin Clark ahead of the NCAA Tournament final against South Carolina. Stewart thought that Clark should have an NCAA title before she could be considered among the greatest players in college basketball history.

In an interview with Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, Stewart was asked about Clark's legacy as one of the greatest players the NCAA has ever seen. The two-time WNBA MVP opined that the Iowa superstar needs a college championship win.

"Yeah, she does," Stewart said. "I think so because you're going to look 10 years back and you're going to see all the records she's broken, the points and stuff like that. But anybody knows, your goal when you play college basketball is to win a national championship. So, you need one."

Breanna Stewart's UConn coach Geno Auriemma praises Caitlin Clark

Breanna Stewart played four seasons at UConn under head coach Geno Auriemma from 2013 to 2016. Stewart won four NCAA championships with the Huskies and was even named Most Outstanding Player in all four tournament wins.

So Stewart's comments about Caitlin Clark's legacy are valid although Auriemma has a different take. The legendary women's basketball coach who has seen it all in the sport called Clark the "best player of all time."

"I love her," Auriemma said. "Forget I ever said Paige (Bueckers) is the best player in the country. I think she's (Clark) the best player of all time."

Difference between Breanna Stewart and Caitlin Clark's college basketball careers

Breanna Stewart was indeed one of the greatest women's college basketball players of all time. Stewart has the championships, awards, accomplishments and stats to back it all up.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark lacks team success and has not won an NCAA championship. Clark is a record-breaking player, who might be ready to take the game to another level.

Stewart and Clark are two different players, with the former being a forward and prefers to play on the inside. The latter is an outside shooter and an underrated perimeter player. Clark is more comparable to Stewart's New York Liberty teammate Sabrina Ionescu.

The difference in the college careers of Stewart and Clark was team quality. Stewart played under one of the greatest head coaches in women's basketball history and was teammates with 12 players who made it to the WNBA.

Clark, on the other hand, only had one former teammate who was drafted in the WNBA, Monika Czinano, in 2023. Czinano was a third-round pick by the LA Sparks but was waived before the start of the season.

