“They know Clark is the goat”: Fans roast WNBA legend Diana Taurasi for controversial take on NCAA’s all-time leading scorer

The showdown between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers has put women's basketball in the spotlight and it has Diana Taurasi talking during the watch party. The two rising stars showcased their talent in the 2024 NCAA Final Four on Friday and their recent battle sparked some interesting debates online.

When questioned about their choice for a cornerstone player on a basketball team between the two, the popular opinion would lean towards Caitlin Clark with her shooting and playmaking. However, it was different for three-time WNBA champion, Diana Taurasi, as she picked Paige Bueckers.

Having given a short answer without any rationale to her answer, social media had their different takes on Taurasi's reply.

One fan sees that this is jealousy on the part of Taurasi as her 'GOAT' status in women's basketball is threatened by Clark.

With Taurasi attending UConn in college just like Bueckers, some see the answer of the two-time WNBA Finals MVP as loyalty to the basketball program that set her up to be one of the best women's basketball players in history.

Taurasi has a fanbase that joined her at the watch party, just admiring her and agreeing with what she says.

While some gave some strong points as to why Paige Bueckers' game will translate better in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark has a huge mountain to climb to chase Diana Taurasi's GOAT status

With all the hype that Caitlin Clark is bringing to the WNBA, she is already getting the pressure to finish her career to be one of the greatest players in the women's professional ranks.

Many consider Diana Taurasi, along with the likes of Cheryl Miller and Cynthia Cooper, to be the greatest player in women's basketball. Clark has to work hard to earn the GOAT.

Diana Taurasi has won three WNBA championships and two WNBA Finals MVP awards to start with. More so, she is also a 10-time WNBA All-Star. Being an active player in the league, she still holds a firm hold on being the all-time top scorer in history with 10,108 points and is still rising.

Despite not having played a WNBA game yet, Clark is already facing pressure similar to what Victor Wembayama experienced when he got drafted by the San Antonio Spurs.