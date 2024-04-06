"Cringe": WNBA fans berate Kelsey Plum for courtside tomfoolery

Two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces was courtside during the Final Four matchup between Iowa and UConn. Plum, who had a memorable NCAA tournament run with Washington in 2016, was being playful with the camera, but fans are not happy about it.

In the video below, Plum was shown eating popcorn in a goofy way. The graphic on the bottom screen showed one of her greatest accolades in college – John R. Wooden Award winner in 2017, which was her senior season.

However, some fans are not pleased with Plum's childish attitude in what was a fun game between Caitlin Clark's Iowa and Paige Bueckers' UConn. One even described the way Plum was eating popcorn as "cringe."

"Cringe," the fan wrote.

@_rado2A was not fond of how Plum looked:

"What a strange looking woman."

@SimplySlayinEm had a more NSFW response:

"Probably because she's awkward, nervous and has a plug inserted."

@Viscious01 really went for it:

"She got the same surgeon as the Kardashians I see."

Not all comments were bad, though, with @WWaveboy feeling Plum is someone who might be fun to hang out with:

"I want to hang out with her."

Kelsey Plum reacts to controversial call toward end of Iowa-UConn game

As mentioned earlier, Kelsey Plum was at courtside for the Final Four game showdown between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the UConn Huskies. Plum was with several other WNBA stars, who were enjoying the great game until the controversial call at the end of the game.

UConn's Aaliyah Edwards was called for an illegal screen on Gabbie Marshall with less than four seconds left, with Iowa up by a point. Caitlin Clark was fouled on the next possession but split her free throws to give Iowa the 71-69 advantage.

The Hawkeyes recovered the offensive rebound, and a jump ball favored them to hold on for the win. Plum reacted to the controversial offensive foul call on Edwards via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kelsey Plum reached the Final Four with Washington in 2016

Kelsey Plum and the Washington Huskies were ranked No. 7 in their regional bracket in 2016. Plum led the Huskies to their first Final Four appearance in one of the most memorable runs in women's NCAA tournament history.

Washington took care of Pennsylvania in the first round followed by an upset over No. 2 Maryland. They produced another upset victory in the Sweet 16 against No. 3 Kentucky.

In the Elite 8, the Huskies beat No. 4 Stanford to book their ticker to the Final Four. They were no match against Syracuse, who blew them out by 21 points.

