2024 WNBA Mock Draft Second Round: Predicting landing spots for Hailey Van Lith, Ayoka Lee and more

The 2024 WNBA Draft will be headlined by Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who's expected to be drafted first overall by the Indiana Pacers. Stanford's Cameron Brink and Tennessee's Rickea Jackson are the consensus No. 2 and No. 3 in the class, respectively.

After those three stars, the draft gets complicated for every team for the rest of the first round and into the second round. Stars like LSU's Hailey Van Lith and Kansas State's Ayoka Lee are some of the top names expected to be available in Round 2, showing how deep the 2024 class is.

The 2024 WNBA Draft is scheduled for Apr. 15 and will be held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York. For the first time since 2016, fans will be in attendance for the event as Clark enters as one of the greatest prospects the league has ever seen.

2024 WNBA Mock Draft - Second Round

#13 - Chicago Sky (Charisma Osborne - G)

Charisma Osborne of UCLA.

Charisma Osborne has a first-round talent and her falling in the second is not a knock on her game.

She's an athletic guard who knows how to defend multiple positions due to her athleticism. With the Chicago Sky needing backcourt depth, the UCLA product fits in perfectly.

#14 - Seattle Storm (Isobel Borlase - G)

Isobel Borlase of the Adelaide Lightning.

The Seattle Storm is already a stacked team after their successful free agency recruitment.

However, the Storm still failed to get a proper replacement for Sue Bird. Australia's Isobel Borlase has good size for a point guard and her competitiveness is a standout trait.

It also helps that Seattle helped develop one of the greatest Australian players ever, Lauren Jackson.

#15 - Indiana Fever (Leilani Correa - G)

Leilani Correa of Florida

The Indiana Fever already filled their biggest need by drafting Caitlin Clark with the first overall selection.

However, it's not bad to add more shooting and Florida's Leilani Correa certainly provides that. She shot 36.1% from beyond the arc in her final season with the Gators.

#16 - Las Vegas Aces (Elizabeth Kitley - F/C)

Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech.

The Las Vegas Aces doesn't have any weaknesses and as the defending back-to-back champions, they don't need to overthink about the draft. The Aces just need to bulk up their depth, and having three second-round picks helps.

Elizabeth Kittley could have been a first-round pick had she not suffered an ACL injury. She's expected to be out for months, so it's not a bad idea for the Aces to stash a talent like Kittley.

#17 - New York Liberty (Yvonne Ejim - G/F)

Yvonne Ejim of Gonzaga

The New York Liberty are primed to make another run at the WNBA Finals, so they just need to improve their depth.

The Liberty lacks a good defender off the bench, and Gonzaga's Yvonne Ejim fits the bill perfectly. She can defend multiple positions, and her low post moves are just a bonus.

#18 - Las Vegas Aces (Taiyanna Jackson - C)

As mentioned above, the Las Vegas Aces have three second-round picks. The Aces just need to provide their stars plenty of backup.

Taiyanna Jackson might be available if she doesn't make the jump after an impressive campaign. She's an elite rim protector with good touch around the basket.

#19 - Connecticut Sun (Maddy Westbeld - F)

Maddy Westbeld of Notre Dame

It's unclear if Maddy Westbeld will declare for the WNBA Draft, as she joked about making an announcement on April Fools' Day. But if Westbeld is available, the Connecticut Sun could use her size. At six-foot-three, Westbeld could provide versatility from scoring to defending to playmaking.

#20 - Atlanta Dream (Ayoka Lee - C)

Ayoka Lee of Kansas State.

The Atlanta Dream need size and playmaking entering the draft. They are likely to take care of the latter in the first round and draft a center in the second. That's where Kansas State's Ayoka Lee comes in. She's a dominant force on both sides of the ball inside the paint.

The only red flag under Lee's scouting report is her injury history. She has undergone two ACL surgeries in her young career, first in high school and the second in August 2022.

#21 - Washington Mystics (Hailey Van Lith - G)

Hailey Van Lith of LSU

Hailey Van Lith is a first-round talent likely available in the second round. Van Lith has the speed and quickness to defend bigger guards. She's a capable playmaker and has the heart to succeed in the clutch and is a perfect replacement for Natasha Cloud in the lineup.

#22 - Connecticut Sun (Dyaisha Fair - G)

Dyaisha Fair of Syracuse

The Connecticut Sun are likely to add size in their first two picks of the draft before going for a capable shooter right here. Dyaisha Fair of Syracuse shot 37.7% from beyond the arc in her final year of eligibility.

#23 - New York Liberty (Nika Muhl - G)

Nika Muhl of UConn.

The New York Liberty already added a need, a defender, in their first selection in the second round.

So it was time to address the other, which is backcourt depth. Nika Muhl is a natural playmaker, and her leadership skills are just an added bonus for last year's runner-ups.

#24 - Las Vegas Aces (Alyssa Ustby - G)

To close out the second round, the defending champs adds another talented young player in UNC's Alyssa Ustby.

She can play both as a guard and forward, a versatile player who can score and rebound. She can also make plays at times, being the first woman in UNC history to record a triple-double.

