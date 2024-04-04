Star WNBA draft prospect Angel Reese rocks $960 Balenciaga Sneakers at Magic-Pelicans game 

LSU basketball star Angel Reese was at courtside for the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic on Wednesday in Louisiana. She was spotted rocking colorful sneakers by Balenciaga.

Accompanied by fellow LSU Lady Tiger Amani Bartlett, 'Bayou Barbie,' was clad in a white Balenciaga sweat shirt to pair with her women's blue runner nylon, and mesh sneakers, which are listed on the retail website Lyst at $960.

The Balenciaga Runner sneakers are made up of lightweight and breathable mesh partnered with an intergrated oversized sole for effective cushioning and shock absorption to assure all-day comfort.

Unfortunately for Angel Reese, she saw the home team Pelicans lose to the Magic, 117-108, with All-Star Zion Williamson exiting early because of a finger injury.

Angel Reese was recently in action at the NCAA Tournament where she helped reigning NCAA champion LSU reach the Elite Eight. They, however, lost to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, 94-87.

Despite the loss, the Maryland native was stellar, finishing the game with 17 points, 20 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes of play.

Angel Reese declares for WNBA Draft

Prior to catching the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic on Wednesday in Loiusiana, LSU basketball standout Angel Reese declared for the WNBA Draft through an article in Vogue magazine.

By declaring to go professional, the 21-year-old will no longer play her final year of eligibility with LSU.

In making her decision to move on, Reese said she had already achieved her goals in her collegiate career and felt it was time to take on new challenges.

'Bayou Barbie' told Vogue in an interview:

"I've done everything I wanted to in college. I've won a national championship, I've gotten (Southeastern Conference) Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro ... I feel like I'm ready."

The 6-foot-3 forward started her collegiate career with Maryland before spending the last two years with LSU. She led the Lady Tigers to the NCAA title in 2023, where she was also named the tournament's most outstanding player.

For her collegiate career, she finished with averages of 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks.

As per the latest mock draft of ESPN, Reese is projected to be selected seventh overall by the Minnesota Lynx, behind Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Stanford's Cameron Brink, Tennessee's Rickea Jackson, South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, UConn's Aaliyah Edwards and Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon.

Reese's listed strength is rebounding, but the question remains over her offensive skills in the pro setting.

The WNBA Draft will take place on April 15 in Brooklyn, New York. The Indiana Fever have the first pick, followed by the LA Sparks and Chicago Sky.