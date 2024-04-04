Angel Reese posts humble WNBA draft declaration after 'villain' season with LSU Tigers

Coming off a tough loss in the Elite Eight against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers is set to take her talents to the professional ranks. She has declared for the upcoming 2024 WNBA draft, set for April 15.

The six-foot-three forward took some time off and as the smoke cleared from the loss, Reese took it to social media to thank everyone who has supported her in her college basketball journey. She took to X:

"Whew I wasn’t able to even digest everything yesterday but I want to say thank EVERYONE for showing me sooooo much love! Making my announcement with VOGUE was ICONIC. In this new world that I’m stepping into,ujust believe in me, trust in me & give me time to learn and grow!"

In four years of college basketball for the Maryland Terrapins and LSU Tigers, Angel Reese became an NCAA champion in 2023 and bagged the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Award. She was also named a First Team All-American for the second time in 2023-2024.

Angel Reese's 2024 WNBA draft projection and college stats

With the stacked 2024 WNBA draft that has Caitlin Clark as projected as the first overall pick, Angel Reese is projected by ESPN to be picked seventh overall. This has her going to the Minnesota Lynx. The players projected to go ahead of her are Clark, Cameron Brink, Rickeaa Jackson, Kamilla Cardoso, Aaliyah Edwards and Jacy Sheldon.

In her final year for the LSU Tigers, Reese provided the team with 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Her best scoring performance came against the Queens (NC) Royals with 28 points along with 14 rebounds and two steals.

Known as a good rebounder on the let-go, her offense still needs some work to create a good impact against the best women's basketball players in the world.

The Minnesota Lynx finished sixth in the 2023 regular season and were eliminated in the first round by the Connecticut Sun. If the Lynx manages to pick up Reese, she would be paired with Napheesa Collier and Dorka Juhasz in the front court. The rebounding power of Reese would be a great help and something they lacked during the tough loss against the Sun.