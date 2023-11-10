Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark: Which NCAA sensation is better WNBA fit?

The NCAA Women's Basketball has seen its fair share of excellent competitions, but nothing comes close to the comparisons between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. The two WNBA prospects were in the limelight back on April 2, 2023, when the LSU forward taunted Caitlin Clark after securing the team's 102-85 win over Iowa.

The taunt made by Reese was similar to WWE wrestler John Cena's "You can't see me" as it involved the waving of one's hand over one's face. Some took offense to it as it showed a lack of sportsmanship to an opponent that lost. However, there were some who simply saw it as Angel Reese's competitive spirit and that it was still part of the game of basketball.

Be that as it may, these are two of the most highly targeted WNBA prospects coming out of the NCAA. Both have their own strengths and weaknesses that vastly differ from one another. This piece, in turn, will look at which one will have an easier transition to the WNBA as the better fit.

Comparing two NCAA sensations: Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese

In the two games that Reese has played so far this season, she has averaged 21.5 points (50.0% shooting) and 13.0 rebounds per game. Her NCAA numbers, compared to last season (23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds), are down but will most likely see a jump as the rest of the 2023-24 season goes on.

Angel Reese's energy on the court is unmatched, as it is like a motor that chooses not to quit. This energy of hers translates to how she plays with her back to the basket. Reese's post moves as there, as it has drawn inspiration from Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson.

However, unlike Wilson, Reese's offense is limited to post touches near the rim as she doesn't have a reliable perimeter jumper.

For all of her shortcomings on offense, she makes it up on defense. Her 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game last season should not go unnoticed. Her wingspan and height advantage are there as she is a force down low in rim protection.

Caitlin Clark

Clark, on the other hand, has a much different playstyle to Reese. For starters, she plays the point guard position and has shown her poise and readiness in running an offense.

Speaking of her offense, Clark has averaged 36.0 points per game (50.0% shooting, including 36.0% from 3-point range) in the two games that she has played so far this season.

The shotmaking ability is there at just 6-foot-0, which has drawn comparisons to New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu. She can knock down from the midrange, pull up 3-pointers, off the dribble, and off the catch, and she has no trouble creating a shot for herself with the handles that she has.

Additionally, her half-court reads are incredible too, averaging 8.0 assists per game. What makes her game even more impressive is her capability to crash the boards, averaging 7.5 rebounds per game this NCAA season.

She may not be the tallest on the court, but her timing and awareness are excellent for someone of her size.

For all of her strengths on offense, she can sometimes be a liability on defense, especially considering the competition she will be facing in the WNBA.

With that said, Caitlin Clark has the advantage in being a much better fit for the WNBA, considering what she has shown as an NCAA sensation. This isn't to say that Reese is not WNBA-ready, as she is more than ready for it.

At this point, however, Caitlin Clark is able to do more things on the basketball court as opposed to Angel Reese.

The 2024 WNBA draft is set to begin on April 15, 2024, with a number of NCAA prospects ready to make their mark on the league.