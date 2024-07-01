Proud Angel Reese showers praise on Masai Russell smashing 20-year-old US Track and Field record: "Delayed not denied"

Angel Reese was among the first to congratulate Masai Russell after she set a record for Olympics trials in the 100-meter hurdles on Monday. The WNBA star showered praise on the 24-year-old hurdler on social media.

Reese reposted a post from Team USA on Instagram to show love to the Kentucky Wildcats product:

“So proud of you Masai! Delayed but not denied!!!”

Russell broke a 24-year-old record that was held by Gail Devers in the trials. She finished the race in 12.25 seconds at Hayward Field Stadium. She has now qualified to represent Team USA in the Paris Olympics.

Alaysha Johnson, who came in second, and Grace Stark, third will join Russell in Paris to represent Team USA.

Team USA is also sending its basketball team to Paris for the Olympics. However, neither Reese nor her rival Caitlin Clark could make it to the roster. With more experience, both should eventually make it to the roster. But for this Olympics, Reese will have to cheer her team from her home.

Angel Reese replies to Megan Thee Stallion viral comment on playing basketball in her studio

Angel Reese's rise to stardom is not just accidental but also something that the Chicago Sky rookie deserves. Megan Thee Stallion’s love for Reese went viral when she called her and the entire Chicago Sky team on stage while performing at the United Center in Chicago.

Now Stallion made a viral claim to Shannon Sharpe that got a reply from Reese herself. During her appearance on Sharpe’s "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Stallion said that she feels like Angel Reese when she is playing basketball at her studio.

“I got a basketball goal at the studio I record at," the rapper said. “It's, like, a goal in the back. Sometimes, I just go back there and I be, like, just messing around.

“This is so random, but I be thinking I'm really Angel Reese when I be back there.”

The love between the rapper and the WNBA star is mutual. Reese reacted to the video:

“My stallion sister said what she saidddd.”

Reese’s stardom inside and outside the basketball court has been massive. While she might have struggled on offense occasionally, Reese has also shown the potential to become one of the game's best rebounders. The rookie has already broken Candace Parker’s WNBA record for the most consecutive double-doubles in a WNBA season.

