Top 5 players with most consecutive double-double games in a single season feat. Angel Reese

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese created history on Sunday. Reese became the first player in WNBA history to record 10 consecutive games with double-doubles in a single season. The former LSU superstar achieved the milestone during the Sky's 62-70 loss against the Minnesota Lynx at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Reese scored 10 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in 34:57 minutes. Out of her 16 boards, five of those came on the offensive end. The 22-year-old broke her tie with the legendary Candace Parker and now sits at the summit of an exclusive list.
After Reese's historic outing against the Lynx, let's take a closer look at the top 5 players with the most consecutive double-double games in a WNBA season.
Top 5 players with most consecutive double-doubles in a single season
#1 Angel Reese
After just 17 games into her professional career, Angel Reese secured the record for most double-doubles in a regular season. The Sky rookie's streak began on June 4 and she has a chance to extend her lead at the top.
#2 Candace Parker
Three-time WNBA champion Candance Parker recorded nine consecutive games with a double-double while playing for the LA Sparks. The former WNBA superstar's streak began on August 11, 2015, and ended on September 3, 2015.
#3 Sylvia Fowles
Legendary Sylvia Fowles registered a streak of eight consecutive double-double games twice during her glittering career. The 2-time champion's first streak began on August 7, 2011, and ended on August 28, 2011.
The 2-time WNBA Finals MVP's second streak began on May 19, 2012, and ended on June. 13, 2012. Fowles achieved the milestone while representing the Chicago Sky.
#5 5-way tie
A total of five players are tied for the fifth spot on this illustrious list. Lauren Jackson, Tina Charles, Sylvia Fowles, Jonquel Jones, and Satou Sabally have registered a streak of seven consecutive games with a double-double in a season.
Angel Reese needs 3 more games to break Candace Parker's record
When it comes to the most games with a double-double, the record rests with Candace Parker. The 2016 WNBA Finals MVP registered a double-double in 12 consecutive games, a streak that began on August 30, 2009, and ended on June 4, 2010.
Angel Reese tied Sylvia Fowles for the second place in the most consecutive double-double games list. Both Reese and Fowles have a streak of 10 such games.
Angel Reese would need to extend her ongoing streak by at least three more games to break Parker's all-time record. Looking at how dominant Reese has been in this current stretch, there is every chance that the Sky trumps Parker in this list.