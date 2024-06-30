"Oh, these are cold": Fans blown away after pictures of Angel Reese's latest colorful custom Reebok sneaker goes viral 

WNBA fans were in awe of Angel Reese's latest Reese's peanut butter cups sneakers that were designed by a custom sneaker designer. The post of the latest colorways went viral on social media, with the Chicago Sky rookie herself responding to the post with a fire emoji.

While the kicks haven't been sported by Reese in any of the games, fans on Twitter (formerly X) shared their two cents on the creation. One of the fans minced no words, calling it "cold".

"Oh, these are cold."

"And she bout to make WNBA history in these 🔥😮‍💨"

"Steady bringing the heat."

"You really that guy!! Keep these coming🔥🔥🔥"

"Geeeesh!! The A logo is a nice touch"

"These are so cute. Best so far"

It comes on the back of Angel Reese sporting the Kiss colorways during her game against the Las Vegas Aces. The forward has made style statements with colorful sneakers, and only time will tell if she cops the Reese's cups to add more swagger on the hardwood.

Angel Reese continues her meteoric ascent in the WNBA

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese racked her ninth consecutive double-double ast week against the Aces, becoming the youngest player in league history to hit that mark.

She tied Candace Parker as the only other WNBA player to reach the milestone in a single season. Reese ended the game with 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 95-83 home loss to the Aces. Since the start of her double-double streak against the New York Liberty on June 4, she's averaging 15.8 points and 12.9 rebounds.

This season, the former LSU product is averaging 13.5 points and 11.1 rebounds in her maiden WNBA season. This run aside, the Sky will hope to return to winning ways and better than eighth-placed 6-10 run. Chicago is eighth in the league standings with Caitln Clark's Indiana Fever right below them with a 7-12 record.

Angel Reese has been a key cog in the Sky lineup and will have a chance to break Parker's record when they host a stern Minnesota Lynx team at the Wintrust Arena on Sunday at 3 pm ET. Only time will tell if another double-double is on the cards for the impressive star.