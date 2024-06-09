Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks: Prediction and Odds | June 9, 2024

The Las Vegas Aces and the LA Sparks square off for the second time as part of their four-game regular season series — this time at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (June 9). The defending champs registered an 89-82 win the last time both sides met.

Things have changed for the Aces since they have endured an uncharacteristic run so far with three losses in their eight games with the latest coming against the Seattle Storm. The Sparks finally found momentum with their 81-72 win against the Dallas Wings, and that should give them a sense of confidence leading into their home clash.

Head-to-head, the Aces have seen the better of the Sparks, winning 40 of their 78 regular season matchups. Las Vegas has won three of their last four games against LA and will look to bounce back with a win to get their wobbly fifth-placed campaign on track.

Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

Round two between the Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks tips off at 9 pm ET. The game can be watched live on SportsNet LA and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network. Fans can also catch the game on the WNBA app with a subscription to the WNBA League Pass. Here's a quick look at the odds ahead of the matchup.

Spread: Aces -11.5, Sparks +11.5

Moneyline: Aces -800, Sparks +550

Total (o/u): Aces o162.5, Sparks u162.5

Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks preview

On paper, the Aces are a better side. They are a more well-rounded unit capable of knocking off teams with their pace and precision shooting. But they have blown cold in a couple of games so far, and have shown that they can be put under pressure when they play sides that lean on defense as their primary approach.

A'ja Wilson has been their star so far this season averaging 28.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young have proved to be reliable scoring assets with 18.8 and 18.3 points per game respectively.

At 102.6 points per every 100 possessions, they are one of the teams with a top-five efficient offense. Their defense isn't watertight, but they are sixth in defensive rating allowing their opponents to make just 40.9% of their shots from the field. They are shooting at a healthy clip from downtown, draining a league-high 37.4% while also being a better defensive-rebounding team.

Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks with 20.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game and has been their impact presence on both ends of the floor. LA has turnover issues despite being a better offensive-rebounding outfit this season. They are 10th in offense. Cameron Brink has been one of the names impressing with her stellar defense and hustle despite a few underwhelming outings recently.

Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks predicted starting lineups, rotations, and substitutions

Kierstan Bell (lower leg) and Chelsea Gray (lower leg) have been ruled out of the matchup against the Sparks. Jackie Young (illness) hasn't traveled with the team per reports. This might see a change in guard duties with Kelsey Plum at PG, Tiffany Hayes slotting in at SG, Alysha Clark at SF, A'ja Wilson at PF, and Kiah Stokes at C. Kate Martin and Megan Gustafson are their rotational options.

The Sparks will be without Azura Stevens. They are likely to go with their usual lineup of Layshia Clarendon and Kia Nurse at PG and SG. Rickea Jackson at SF, Dearica Hamby at PF, and Cameron Brink at C. Lexi Brown, Aari McDonald, and Rae Burrell are some of their bench options.

Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks prediction

The Las Vegas Aces are expected to cover the spread and prop up a win on their away stretch. A'ja Wilson's current form and an upper hand over the Sparks in both departments make them favorites. Expect a win for LV on Sunday.