Watch: Kate Martin overwhelmed as Aces' A'ja Wilson & Co. rally around her with sweet birthday surprise

Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin celebrated her 24th birthday on the road in Dallas on June 5, with her teammates rallying behind her with a surprise mini celebration.

The team posted a video of the birthday surprise on its official X (formerly Twitter) page. In the clip, Martin's teammates, led by two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, greeting their rookie on her special day. They also brought out a cake and birthday crown and ribbon while singing for her.

The video ended with an overwhelmed Kate Martin showing her appreciation by saying 'Thank you' and giving Wilson a hug.

Apart from the surprise birthday celeberation, the Aces marked Kate Martin's birthday with a decisive 95-81 victory over the Dallas Wings in their game on Wednesday. It was the their fifth victory in seven games so far in the young WNBA season.

Wilson posted 36 points, 12 rebounds and six steals, becoming the first WNBA player in history to have 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ steals in a single game. Martin, for her part, played only 14 minutes off the bench, tallying two steals and an assist.

The Aces return home for their next game on Friday, where they will take on the Seattle Storm.

Kate Martin grateful to A'ja Wilson for guidance in her first year in the WNBA

Rookie Kate Martin is grateful to Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson for taking her under her wing as she finds her way around the WNBA.

Selected 18th overall in this year's rookie draft out of the University of Iowa, the 24-year-old guard said she is learning a lot from her veterans early in her WNBA journey, particularly from Wilson, who has become both a mentor and friend to her.

Kate Martin shared this in a sit-down interview with For The Win, highlighting how Wilson's leadership has made her transition to the pros easier.

"She's a great leader. She brings everybody else up around her ... That's the kind of leader she is. She's always encouraging me, telling me to believe in myself, and that's the family culture I talked about," Martin said.

"They want to see each of us to do good, and she wants to see the best in me. She wants me to believe in myself and take advantage of the opportunities that I have on the court. I think that's just super cool to see a veteran, who's the best player in the world, instill that confidence in myself," she added.

In the six games she has played with the Aces in the WNBA so far, Kate Martin has been steady for 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20 minutes of play.