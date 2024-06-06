A'ja Wilson Stats Tonight (June 5): Las Vegas Aces' superstar drops historic stat line in win over Dallas Wings 

Las Vegas Aces All-Star forward A'ja Wilson was stellar in their 95-81 road victory over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, posting all-around numbers that etched her name in WNBA history.

The two-time league MVP and champion recorded 36 points, 12 rebounds and six steals in their dominant win over Dallas to become the first player in WNBA history to post 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ steals in a game.

The 36 points were also her season-high, which she punctuated by scoring an efficient 68.2% from the field (15-of-22).

A'ja Wilson led the Aces to a strong start against the Wings, scoring 14 points to tow her team to a 29-16 advantage in the opening quarter.

The Wings got their footing in the second canto but Las Vegas made sure they continued to hold sway, up, 47-42, at the break.

Recognizing that they allowed the home team to come too close in the second, the Aces buckled down to work in the third quarter.

Wilson once again took charge, scoring 10 of the teams' 28 points in the quarter to build a 14-point cushion, 75-61, heading into the final period.

The Aces never looked back from there as they went on to book the win.

Backstopping A'ja Wilson in the win was the duo of Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. Plum finished with 20 points while Young had 19 to go along with seven assists.

It was a bounce-back win for the Aces on Wednesday (5-2) after dropping their previous game against the Atlanta Dream.

Dallas, meanwhile, was led by Arike Ogunbowale, who had 31 points, seven assists and four steals.

Next up for the Aces is a home game against the Seattle Storm on Friday.

A'ja Wilson builds on latest Western Conference Player of the Week award

The historic stat line that A'ja Wilson had against the Dallas Wings saw her build on the latest Western Conference Player of the Week honors she received.

The former top overall pick (2018) out of South Carolina was named player of the week in the West from the period of May 27 to June 2 after she averaged 28.5 points, 12 rebounds, 4.0 blocks, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in the two games they played against the Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream.

It was the 17th time that A'ja Wilson was named Western Conference Player of the Week.

In the ongoing WNBA season, Wilson has been going for career-highs of 26.5 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 2.8 bpg, 2.7 apg and 1.3 spg in 32.8 minutes per contest as she tries to lead Las Vegas to a third straight WNBA title.