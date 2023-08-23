What is A'ja Wilson's salary with the Las Vegas Aces?

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces is one of the best players in women's basketball at the moment. Wilson is in her sixth season with the Aces and she's looking to lead the team to their second straight WNBA championship.

With Wilson among the best in the league, how much is the Aces star's annual salary? According to Spotrac, Wilson currently earns $202,155 this season after signing a two-year, $398,422 extension early last year.

The 27-year-old forward won't be a free agent at the end of the season after inking a new two-year deal worth $400,000. She will earn $200,000 in the next two seasons.

"A'ja Wilson is a generational talent and a huge foundational piece to our team and organization," Aces general manager Natalie Williams said in a press release last June. "We are thrilled to have her re-sign and be here in Las Vegas for the next two years."

A'ja Wilson was an outspoken critic of the pay gap between NBA and WNBA players. Wilson had an average salary of $58,045 in his first four seasons in the league. That's nothing compared to the NBA's minimum salary of around $840,000 per season.

Wilson understands the reason for the pay gap between the two leagues. The NBA is revenue-driven and all of their players deserve the contracts they are getting. The WNBA has no revenue and the league has had problems with attendance, as well as dwindling interest leading to franchise relocations.

However, the Las Vegas Aces star just wants the WNBA to restructure how they pay their players. The women are not asking for the same pay as NBA players but something along the lines of the among they deserve.

A'ja Wilson ties WNBA scoring record with 53 points in win against Dream

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson was in her bag on Tuesday night in the Las Vegas Aces' 112-100 win over the Atlanta Dream inside the Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Georgia. Wilson tied the WNBA record for points scored in a game with 53.

The 27-year-old forward became just the third player in WNBA history to reach 50 points in a game. Riquna Williams was the first to do it in 2013 when she scored 51 points for the Tulsa Shock. Liz Cambage broke that record by scoring 53 points in 2018 when she was with the Dallas Wings.

Wilson was in the zone, going 16-for-23 from the field and 20-of-21 from the free throw line. Her performance helps in her battle against Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty for the league MVP award. The win also helped the Aces improve their record to a league-best 29-4.

