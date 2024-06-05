Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Preview and Prediction for June 5 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Las Vegas Aces will make their Commissioner’s Cup debut on Wednesday when they travel to face the Dallas Wings. This will be Dallas’ second game in the in-season tournament as it previously lost 87-76 to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

The Aces are one of the best teams in the league and are yet to feature in the Commissioner’s Cup. They are 4-2 on the season and are third in the Western Conference. The Wings, meanwhile, are 3-4 and fourth in the West.

Each team in the Commissioner’s Cup will play five games. The best team from each conference will face off in the final on June 25.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings game details and odd

The Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 5, at College Park Center. The game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Southwest Extra, Fox 5 Vegas and SSSEN. It will also be streamed live on WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Aces (-425) vs. Wings (+325)

Spread: Aces (-9) vs. Wings (+9)

Total (O/U): Aces -110 (o170) vs. Wings -110 (u170)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings preview

The two teams have met 74 times in the past, with Las Vegas leading 39-35. It has won the past five matchups and 16 of the past 18 meetings. Given the Aces’ dominance, they are firm favorites against the Wings on Wednesday despite being on the road.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings injury reports and starting lineups

The Aces listed Tiffany Hayes as day-to-day, while Kierstan Bell (lower leg) and Chelsea Gray (leg) are out. Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon should start:

PG: Kelsey Plum SG: Jackie Young SF: Alysha Clark PF: A’ja Wilson C: Kiah Stokes

Las Vegas has been fielding an eight-player rotation of late and should play Kate Martin, Megan Gustafson and Sydney Colson off of the bench.

The Wings listed Jaelyn Brown out with an undisclosed illness. Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally are out as well. Dallas coach Latricia Trammell should start:

PG: Sevgi Uzun SG: Arike Ogunbowale SF: Maddy Siegrist PF: Monique Billings C: Teaira McCowan

Dallas’ key contributors off of the bench should be Kalani Brown, Jacy Sheldon and Stephanie Soares.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings prediction

Despite being on the road, the oddsmakers favor the Las Vegas Aces to win by at least nine points. Expect the Aces to win their first game in the Commissioner’s Cup and extend their winning streak against the Wings to six games.

This should be a fairly high-scoring game, with the team total going past 170 points.