Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips - August 9 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever matchup is one of two WNBA matchup scheduled on Saturday. The Fever (17-14) are trying to jockey for position in the playoffs, while the Sky (8-22) are hoping against hope to snatch the fourth seed in the East.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Sky (+513) vs Fever (-599)

Spread: Sky (+11) vs Fever (-11)

Total: Sky -103 (o164.5) vs Fever -111 (u164.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever preview

The Sky have won just one of their last 10 outings. On Thursday, they suffered an 86-65 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Dream. Rachel Banham had 18 points on 50% shooting from the field in this loss.

Meanwhile, the Fever are coming off back-to-back losses. On Thursday, they were blown out 90-65 by the Phoenix Mercury. Sophie Cunningham had 18 points, two rebounds, and two assists on this night.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups

Sky

PG: Ariel Atkins | SG: Rachel Banham | SF: Elizabeth Williams | PF: Michaela Onyenwere | C: Kamilla Cardoso

Fever

PG: Sophie Cunningham | SG: Kelsey Mitchell | SF: Lexie Hull | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah Boston

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever betting tips

Kamilla Cardoso's point total is set at 13.5, which is above her season average of 12.6 points per game. Cardoso had 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the loss to the Dream.

Kelsey Mitchell's point total is set at 19.5, which is essentially the same as her season average. Mitchell had 12 points on 4-for-17 shooting in the loss to the Mercury.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever prediction

The Fever are projected to secure the win over the Sky in this home game. Even as both Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have been ruled out for this Saturday matchup, Indiana has managed to looked sharper than Chicago throughout this season. The All-Star tandem of Mitchell and Boston are expected to lead the way for the Fever in this matchup.

