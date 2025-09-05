Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 5 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever lock horns for the final time in the 2025 WNBA season at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday. It's been a lopsided season series between the teams as the Fever are undefeated in four games. Neither loss has been particularly close for the Sky.

Both teams are reeling from injuries, especially to their star players. Caitlin Clark, who some speculated would return against the Sky, has been ruled out for the season. Meanwhile, her longtime rival, Angel Reese, is serving a league suspension after picking up her eighth technical foul on Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun.

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever Prediction, Odds and Betting Tips

Money line: Sky +575, Fever -850

Spread: Sky +12.5 (-108), Fever -12.5 (+112)

Total over/under: Sky o161 (-110), Fever u161 (-111)

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever preview

The Sky have endured an even more forgettable season in Angel Reese's second year. They barely managed to get 10 wins, achieving it in their 40th game. While injuries have held the team back, lack of depth, roster imbalance and players' inconsistency have also limited their growth.

The Sky enter Friday's game as massive underdogs, playing on the road without Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith.

Meanwhile, majority of the Fever's struggles can be blamed on injuries. They are as talented as any other team on paper, but Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and other players sustaining blows at crucial junctures have derailed them.

Now, the Fever have lost five players to injuries, including Clark, Cunningham, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby.

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups

Sky

G - Ariel Atkins, G - Rachel Banham, G - Sevgi Uzun, F - Kamilla Cardoso, C - Elizabeth Williams

Fever

G - Odyssey Sims, G - Kelsey Mitchell, F - Lexie Hull, F - Natasha Howard, C - Aliyah Boston

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever Betting Tips

With Angel Reese sidelined, Kamilla Cardoso is favored to grab over 9.5 rebounds.

Kelsey Mitchell is favored to score over 19.5 points.

Aliyah Boston is favored to record over 8.5 rebounds.

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever Prediction

Oddsmakers predict another lopsided battle in the Fever's favor, making them -12.5-point favorites with a -850 money line. Despite losing more players than the Sky, the Fever seemingly have enough to record another win and sweep their Eastern Conference rivals in 2025.

