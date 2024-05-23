Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty: Prediction and odds | May 23, 2024

The Chicago Sky head to the Barclays Center on Thursday (May. 23) for a marquee clash with the New York Liberty after meeting in the preseason once. The Eastern Conference powerhouse are unbeaten this season and will look to extend their winning streak against the Windy City team that has played two games this season.

Angel Reese will headline the contest again, but the Liberty will be keen on playing spoilsport again, just like they did with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

The two teams have faced off 74 times in the regular season, with the Sky leading 41-33. Last season, the Liberty won two of their last three contests.

Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty: Preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

The Sky vs Liberty tip-off is slated for 7 pm ET. The skirmish can be watched live on Prime Video, WWOR and MARQ. Here's a quick look at the odds listed at the time of writing:

Spread: Sky +15.5, Liberty -15.5

Moneyline: Sky +1000, Liberty -1895

Total (o/u): Sky o165.5, Liberty u165.5

Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty preview

The Sky are one of the teams pegged to go the distance, given that they have impressed in patches.

It's only two games into the season, so their mettle is yet to be tested. They will be up against one of the title-contending teams in the Liberty, who are 4-0 despite not really playing their best ball of the season.

The Sky could take advantage of the Liberty outfit that's yet to bring up the efficiency on offense they are known for. If they can put the squad under pressure early, they could stun NY early on. However, the experience and the veteran leadership still make them the favorites.

Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty predicted starting lineups

Isabelle Harrison has been ruled out of the clash against the Liberty. Dana Evans at PG, Marina Mabrey at SG, Angel Reese at SF, Diamond DeShields at PF and Elizabeth Williams at C. Chennedy Carter and Brianna Turner are the role players.

The Liberty will stick to their usual lineup Courtney Vandersloot at PG, Sabrina Ionescu at SG, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton at SF, Breanna Stewart at PF and Jonquel Jones at C. Kayla Thornton and Nyara Sabally are their bench options.

Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty predictions

The Liberty might not have been a clinical outfit yet, but they have been on the winning side.

The Sky are a bit of a mystery at this point, so there are chances of them staging an upset. But expect NY to get another win on Thursday.