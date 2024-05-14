The New York Liberty open their 2024 WNBA season with a skirmish in an away clash against East rivals Washington Mystics on Tuesday. Last season, the Liberty went toe-to-toe against the Las Vegas Aces in the 2023 WNBA Finals but fell short, as defending champs Aces beat them in four games.

The new season will see them look for an encore of their excellent regular season run from the past edition. Washington, meanwhile, endured a forgettable season, finishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, something they will look to set right.

On a head-to-head note, the Liberty have had the better of the Mystics in their last five games, leading 4-1. Ahead of the key matchup on opening night between these two teams, here's a look at the odds and the final prediction:

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics betting tips, preview, starting lineups, and prediction

The Liberty vs Mystics tip off at 7 pm ET in DC at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. The matchup can be caught live on ESPN 3 and streamed using the WNBA League Pass. Ahead of the season opener for both these teams, here's a quick look at the odds:

Spread: Liberty -11, Mystics +11

Moneyline: Liberty -750, Mystics +520

Total (o/u): Liberty o163.5, Mystics u163.5

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics preview

The New York Liberty looks to gear up for another title run after falling short in the 2023 WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces.

They put on a clinic ahead in the regular season last year with a 32-8 record in the East — second-best to the Aces' 34-6 in the West. They were led by Breanna Stewart's 23.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season. Sabrina Ionescu was second with 17.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Much depends on the duo and the well-rounded unit comprising Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Courtney Vandersloot and Jonquel Jones. Per the latest ESPN report, the New York roster is healthy and has no names listed on their injury report.

As for the Mystics, their last championship was in 2019, and they have been in a title drought since then. They will bank on Elena Delle Donne who ended her season with 14.0 points. Guard Brittney Sykes will be one of the players to watch out for. Washington has listed center Shakira Austin as day-to-day on the injury report.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics starting lineups, rotations, and substitutions

The New York Liberty might look at using the starting five that played the second preseason game earlier against the Connecticut Sun.

Courtney Vandersloot will take PG duties, while Sabrina Ionescu plays SG. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton at SF and Breanna Stewart at PF will form the frontcourt. Jonquel Jones slots in at C.

The Liberty will use their depth featuring Kayla Thornton and Marquesha Davis. Jaylyn Sherrod, Ivana Dojkic and Stephanie Mawuli will also likely feature in the rotations.

The Washington Mystics will mostly start their five with Brittney Sykes and Ariel Atkins at PG and SG respectively. Karli Samuelson at SF, Myisha Haines-Allen at PF, and Stefanie Dolson at C are the projected starters.

Julie Vanloo, Aaliyah Edwards, DiDi Richards, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough are their rotation options.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics prediction

The New York Liberty entered the contest as favorites. Their perimeter defense issues have been addressed through the draft, and their in-form stars will look to lead the charge.

The Mystics may have a home-court advantage, but they haven't been on point last season at home either. Chalk up a win for New York on Tuesday.