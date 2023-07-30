Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream prediction & game preview - July 30, 2023 | WNBA

Matched up for the third time in the WNBA season, the Atlanta Dream will host the Washington Mystics at 12:00 PM PDT. The game will be televised live on Bally Sports South, NBC Sports Washington, and Monumental Sports.

Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream WNBA preview

Heading into the game, the Washington Mystics sorely need a win after an abysmal two-game losing streak to the Lynx and Wings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream have a record of 7 wins and 3 losses this month. After dropping a road game to the New York Liberty, the Dream will be looking to bounce back against the Mystics.

Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream WNBA odds and prediction

According to Fan Duel Sportsbook, these are the odds for the upcoming matchup:

Spread: Mystics +7.5 (-102), Dream -7.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Mystics +290, Dream -385

Total: Mystics Over 165.5 (-115), Dream Under 165.5 (-105)

Prediction: According to WSAZ News Channel, the Washington Mystics will get the better of the Atlanta Dream with a score of 82-77 in a tightly-contested duel.

WNBA Players to watch on Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream

The Washington Mystics are led by Elena Delle Donne in her 10th season in the league. She is averaging 18.2 points per game (49.3% shooting, including 39.0% from 3-point range) and 6.0 rebounds.

Donne is accompanied by Brittney Sykes, who is the second-leading scorer on the team. Sykes is averaging 14.1 ppg (43.3% shooting, including 33.8% from 3-point range) and 5.0 rpg in her first season with the Mystics.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream are being led by Rhyne Howard in her sophomore season. She is averaging 18.2 ppg (41.0% shooting, including 37.9% from 3-point range) and 4.6 rpg.

Another standout player to watch from the Dream is Alisha Gray in her first season with the team. Gray is averaging 17.9 ppg (48.0% shooting, including 38.0% from 3-point range) and 5.2 rpg.

Washington Mystics Roster

Name and No. Position Li Meng (#3) Guard Linnae Harper (#5) Guard Ariel Atkins (#7) Guard Natasha Cloud (#9) Guard Abby Meyers (#10) Guard Brittney Sykes (#15) Guard Kristi Toliver (#20) Guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (#32) Guard Myisha Hines-Allen (#2) Forward Elena Delle Donne (#11) Forward Tianna Hawkins (#21) Forward Cyesha Damian Goree (#22) Forward Shakira Austin (#0) Center Queen Egbo (#4) Center

Atlanta Dream Roster

Player and No. Position Aari McDonald (#2) Guard Danielle Robinson (#3) Guard Rhyne Howard (#10) Guard Haley Jones (#13) Guard Allisha Gray (#15) Guard AD Durr (#23) Guard Naz Hamilton (#00) Forward Laeticia Amihere (#7) Forward Nia Coffey (#12) Forward Monique Billings (#25) Forward Cheyenne Parker (#32) Forward Iliana Rupert (#21) Center

After getting left out of the 2023 WNBA All-Star game, Rhyne Howard clapped back with a 43-point outing

Reigning Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard was not pleased when she was not included in this year's All-Star game.

In response, she dropped 43 points against the Los Angeles Sparks the following day, shooting 14-of-20, including 6-of-12 from 3-point range.

In an article written by Hunter Cruse for The Next Hoops, Rhyne Howard talked about her statement-level outing and said:

"It felt great. I was already mad and then just coming into this game and everything was going in as I said at halftime. And it just kept flowing. There were some words said on the other end so I just kept going. They need to put some respect on my name."

In her sophomore season, Rhyne Howard has already improved upon her impressive rookie season in scoring average and shooting percentage.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)