What did Elena Delle Donne do? WNBA player fined for criticizing referees

Former WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne ripped the officials after the Washington Mystics lost 80-74 to the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

While Donne acknowledged that she would likely get fined for her comments, she blasted the officiating for not giving her the calls she thought she deserved.

“I’m just going to say it,” the two-time league MVP said. “I’m so sick of being treated like a rookie with calls. If I get fined – whatever. I’ve been through too many back surgeries to – whatever. I just keep attacking, hoping that it’ll change. Hopefully, it’ll change next game, but there’s really nothing you can do in those moments.”

Elena Delle Donne was fined an undisclosed amount on Tuesday. However, from the sound of things, she expected to be fined.

Looking at Elena Delle Donne's recent frustrations after returning from injuries

As Elena Delle Donne said while she was going off on officials, she has gone through more than a few injuries to get back on the court. After battling through back problems to win her first WNBA title in 2019, she sat out the entirety of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With preexisting conditions that made her at high risk for developing complications, she declined to play in the bubble. After missing the 2020 season, Delle Donne played in just three games for the Mystics during the 2021 season.

Last year, she was able to make strides in returning to her peak form, playing in 25 games while averaging 27.8 minutes per game. Now, with past injuries behind her, Delle Donne is eager to showcase what she's capable of when healthy.

While speaking to ESPN recently, she spoke about the offseason, and what's gone into her preparation for this season.

"The offseason went great," Delle Donne said. "It was my first offseason in a really long time where I wasn't rehabbing and I was actually able to train. I'm by far the strongest I've ever been, even weight-wise when I'm lifting in the weight room. I didn't even think that would happen.

"I feel like I've been able to really improve on some things and continue on the path that I was on. I don't plan to miss any games. I think that's the biggest thing: just my presence and being there."

