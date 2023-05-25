NBA free agency 2023: Derrick Rose to Chicago Bulls is a possibility

Heading into the offseason, Derrick Rose does not know what his fate is going to be. He currently has a $15 million team option with the New York Knicks for next season. If they decline, the former MVP will become an unrestricted free agent.

Considering he played sparingly last year, it seems unlikely that Derrick Rose will be returning to the Knicks. In the 27 games he did play, he averaged 5.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Even though he's 34 years old, Rose should still garner some interest around the league. He brings veteran experience, and could provide a boost for any NBA team's second unit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While discussing possible landing spots for Rose, one analyst feels his former home makes sense. Returning to the Chicago Bulls at this stage of his career would certainly be a feel good moment for the former No. 1 pick.

"I think the Chicago Bulls make a ton of sense for Derrick Rose in free agency. It would be a nice homecoming for him towards the end of his career. We saw when he was back in town how beloved he is still by that fan base."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- @MikeAScotto



(Via “I think the Chicago Bulls make a ton of sense for Derrick Rose in free agency.”(Via hoopshype.com/lists/knicks-r… “I think the Chicago Bulls make a ton of sense for Derrick Rose in free agency.” 👀👀👀- @MikeAScotto (Via hoopshype.com/lists/knicks-r…) https://t.co/AZXA9CzRrS

Does Derrick Rose make sense for the Chicago Bulls?

If the New York Knicks do decide to let go of Derrick Rose, the Chicago Bulls should be a team making calls to him. After missing the playoffs this season, they are team that should be looking to make upgrades this summer.

The Bulls have a good duo in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, but have failed to put the right pieces around them. One of their main signings was Lonzo Ball, who has missed a significant amount of time because of injury. With him already listed as out for all of next season, Rose could come in and be a solid filler piece until Ball can return.

At the right price point, Rose can make a solid addition for the Bulls. He could hold down the point guard position in the starting lineup, or be an established veteran who can man the second unit. On top of all this, Rose would be returning home to where he was a franchise guy and league MVP in the early point of his career.

Chicago has to make some decisions about its future, but if it decides to continuing trying to compete, Rose could be a solid free agent target for the team.

Poll : 0 votes