New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Prediction and Preview for 2024 WNBA Preseason | May 7

There are three WNBA preseason games on Tuesday night, including the New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky. It's the first preseason game for the Liberty, while the Sky are coming off a 92-81 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. EST.

New York made the WNBA Finals last season before losing to the Las Vegas Aces in four games. Breanna Stewart was named the league MVP, but her partnership with Sabrina Ionescu was not enough to bring down the star-studded and stacked defending champions Aces.

Meanwhile, the Sky boasted two top picks in their preseason game against the Lynx. Angel Reese balled out with 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

She was in foul trouble but still played plenty to impress fans in attendance and online. Kamilla Cardoso had six points, four rebounds and two blocks off the bench.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Preview

The New York Liberty didn't make a lot of changes to their roster from last season where they made the WNBA Finals.

The Liberty also won the WNBA Commissioner's Cup and had all the tools to become champions. They came up short against the Las Vegas Aces, though.

The Liberty tried to improve by going after key free agents like Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith but failed. They retained most of their roster and will continue to build around Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. They are focused on improving their depth ahead of the start of the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky had a really good offseason via the draft. They took Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese within the top- seven picks and are expected to build around the rookies.

Reese looked impressive in her first preseason game, while Cardoso suffered a shoulder injury and will be out for four to six weeks.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Prediction

The New York Liberty will have the advantage despite being the road team against the Chicago Sky. The Liberty are full of veteran stars and are expected to beat the young Sky team.

However, it's also possible that the Liberty will take it easy considering it's just a preseason game.

How to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky preseason game?

Due to the overwhelming number of people who watched the fan live stream of the Chicago Sky's game against the Minnesota Lynx, the WNBA confirmed that tonight's matchup will be available via WNBA League Pass.

More than 400,000 people tuned in on a fan's live stream on X to watch the Lynxh beat the Sky on Friday. There was confusion and anger because many were looking forward to watching Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso's first preseason game.

The outrage came from the fact that Reese and Cardoso are the back-to-back Most Outstanding Players of the last two NCAA tournaments but were not featured on any network. But it seems like the WNBA learned their lesson and will show the New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky game.