Breanna Stewart opens up on stepping up her fashion game ahead of 2024 WNBA season

The preparations for the 2024 WNBA season are ramping up and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart is preparing more than just her moves on the court. The 2023 WNBA MVP is also stepping up her fashion game after bringing some already iconic looks to the league.

Stewart's great taste in fashion has attracted attention from the media. She was asked by sports reporter Greydy Diaz about the various looks that she brought with her to her team's games in previous seasons and what she has in store for the 2024 campaign.

Diaz also asked Stewart if she was working with a stylist and this is what the reigning WNBA MVP had to say.

"So I'm working with Courtney Mays," Stewart replied, crediting her stylist. "I worked with her last year, too. [I'm] excited to just continue to kind of build on our portfolio a little bit of what I was wearing, tunnel fits. Some like brands that I just enjoy wearing and some that even I am just new to. But it's got a little bit of flare, I got some tassels and accessories on my pants."

Breanna Stewart seems to be excited about the kinds of pre-game fits that she'll be wearing for the upcoming WNBA campaign and for good reason. Fans of the league who are also into fashion should keep an eye out on what the five-time All-Star will be wearing this year.

Breanna Stewart reacts to Candace Parker's surprise retirement

Candace Parker shocked the WNBA when she suddenly dropped the news that she was hanging up her basketball sneakers.

Everyone, including Breanna Stewart, was caught off guard by the surprise announcement. Stewart was given the news while the Liberty were at training camp and gearing up for the upcoming season.

Initially, the two-time league MVP could not believe her ears and had to confirm several times. After recovering from the initial shock, she took the time to sing Parker's praises.

She admitted that Parker has had a great career and that she is saddened by the news. Stewart also shared that she loved facing off against Parker before giving props for what she has done to advance the game and the professional women's league.

Parker is retiring as a three-time WNBA champion and a two-time league MVP. She currently works with the NBA on TNT group as an analyst.

Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty are gearing up for another Finals run

Last season, the New York Liberty came close to winning the WNBA title. However, they could not beat the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces took the first two games of the series and while Breanna Stewart and her squad took the third game, they lost in the final game of the series, falling by only one point.

This year, Stewart and the Liberty are hungrier and more motivated, not only to get back into the Finals but also to come away with the championship.