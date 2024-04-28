Why is Candace Parker retiring from WNBA? 3x champion's stellar career & achievements explored

Candace Parker is one of the most impactful players in the WNBA. From a legendary career in basketball to sharing a table with some of the best in the game for NBA game analysis, Parker’s resume remains unbeatable. The WNBA star for the La Vegas Aces announced her retirement from professional sports on Sunday.

Parker cited injury as the primary reason behind her decision to retire. In her Instagram post, the seven-time All-Star said that she had been dealing with a foot injury for a long time and she had to go through the surgery again.

“This offseason hasn’t been fun on a foot that isn’t cooperating. It’s no fun playing in pain (10 surgeries in my career) it’s no fun knowing what you could do, if only…it’s no fun hearing “she isn’t the same” when I know why, it’s no fun accepting the fact you need surgery AGAIN,” Parker wrote on IG.

Parker joined the Aces last season after playing two seasons with the Chicago Sky. She played only 18 games for the Aces before she went out with an injury. She remained out for the playoffs while the Aces won their second consecutive title in 2023.

In 16 seasons in the WNBA, Parker managed to build a stellar resume. She has won three championships, been named Finals MVP once, and league MVP twice. Parker put the league on notice in her rookie season with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2008. She became the only player in WNBA history to win ROTY and MVP in the same season.

Parker was one of the league's top all-around athletes. She led in assists in 2015, won the Defensive Player of The Year in 2020 and was the WNBA peak performer three times in her career.

Candace Parker contract and career earnings

According to Sportac, Candace Parker has made $1,062,500 through her contract in the WNBA. Her first biggest contract was with the Sparks when she signed a 5-year / $577,500 contract in 2016.

She signed a 2-year / $385,000 contract with the Chicago Sky in 2021 and a 1-year / $100,000 contract with the Las Vegas Aces in 2023. Before Parker retired, she was the 13th highest-paid player in the WNBA.

According to Forbes, Parker's net worth is $8.1 million, which she has made through her WNBA salaries and contracts with Adidas and Turner Sports. She is the first woman basketball player to appear on the cover of an "NBA 2K" video game.

Parker has endorsement deals with Adidas, CarMax and Gatorade. Although her contract with Turner Sports is not public, she reportedly has a very lucrative deal with the company.