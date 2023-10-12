What happened to Candace Parker? Foot injury news and more explored

Even without Candace Parker, the Las Vegas Aces have been dominating the New York Liberty in this year’s WNBA finals. They secured a 2-0 lead in the five-game series with a decisive 104-76 victory in Game 2.

The Aces stand on the brink of clinching their second consecutive WNBA title despite missing the services of their most significant offseason acquisition in Parker, who has been out since July.

Parker, a two-time MVP, hasn't seen action since her last game on July 7. The Aces announced on July 25 that Parker had a successful surgery on her left foot.

"Parker has been playing on a fracture all season, but after consulting with doctors, the only option for her to be healthy again and avoid further injury was to have surgery," the team said in a statement.

Parker also released a statement on Instagram, saying that she had been "tolerating the pain."

“I’ve been playing on a fracture all season, tolerating the pain, but after consulting with doctors, the only option for me to be healthy again and to avoid further injury was to elect for surgery," Parker wrote. "I’ll rehab and work my way towards being healthy as soon as possible. For my teammates; for my circle; for my family; for myself."

Despite her absence from the court for over three months, Parker has been a constant presence on the Ace's sidelines.

Parker remains indefinitely out.

Candace Parker still has gas left in the tank

Candace Parker has averaged 16.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in her 15-year career.

With the Aces, she averaged 9.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 3.7 apg in 18 games.

Despite publicly mulling retirement for a few years, Parker, 37, remains one of the WNBA’s top players.

Last season, she averaged 13.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 4.5 apg, which led to her seventh All-Star selection.

During her two-year tenure in Chicago, she helped the franchise clinch its first title in 2021 and achieve a record-breaking 26 regular-season wins in 2022.

While the Aces are without a seasoned veteran, they’re fortunate they have A'ja Wilson leading the charge. Wilson put up 26 points and secured 15 rebounds in their Game 2 win.

Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday in New York. No team in the WNBA history has come back from a 0-2 deficit in the finals.