Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings Preview and Prediction for June 15 | 2024 WNBA Regular Season

Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings is one of only two WNBA regular season games scheduled for Saturday. Connecticut is first in the Eastern Conference standings, while Dallas is at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Stephanie White's Sun have a league-best record of 11-1 after playing 12 games on the season. They defeated the Chicago Sky 83-75 in their last WNBA outing on June 12.

Meanwhile, Latricia Trammell's Wings have lost six successive games and slipped to 3-8 after 11 games. Dallas lost its previous game 92-84 against the Seattle Storm on June 13.

Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings game details and odds

The Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings WNBA game is scheduled for tip-off at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on June 15, Saturday at the College Park Center in Arlington. The game will be broadcast live on CBS. The matchup between Sun and Wings will not be streamed on WNBA League Pass and will be available only on demand after the game concludes.

Moneyline: Connecticut Sun (-235) vs. Dallas Wings (+186)

Spread: Connecticut Sun (-5) vs. Dallas Wings (+5)

Total (O/U): Connecticut Sun (o158.5-110) vs. Dallas Wings (u158.5-110)

Editor's Note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings preview

This will be the second meeting between the Sun and Wings this season on Saturday. In their previous encounter, Connecticut prevailed 74-72 in a hard-fought game on May 31.

Overall, the Sun have battled against the Wings in 76 regular season games. Connecticut has won 43 matches compared to Dallas' 33 victories.

In the four meetings last year between the Sun and the Wings, each team registered two wins.

Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings injury reports and starting lineups

Guard Moriah Jefferson is a game-time decision for the Connecticut Sun with an ankle injury.

The Sun's starting lineup will likely be: PG: Tyasha Harris SG: Dijonai Carrington SF: DeWanna Bonner PF: Alyssa Thomas C: Brionna Jones

For the Dallas Wings, forward Satou Sabally is ruled out with a shoulder injury. Jaelyn Brown (illness) and Natasha Howard (foot) have also been ruled out for the game against the Sun.

The Wings' starting lineup will likely be: PG: Sevgi Uzun SG: Arike Ogunbowale SF: Maddy Siegrist PF: Monique Billings C: Teaira McCowan

Editor's note: There are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings prediction

The oddsmakers have Connecticut favored to register a win over Dallas on the road, which isn't surprising since Stephanie White's group has been on a tear this season. Furthermore, Dallas has been struggling immensely of late, be it at home or on the road.

Expect Connecticut to add another victory on record against Dallas on Saturday.