"I graduated early from Stanford babe" - DiJonai Carrington shuts down troll who called her 'dumb***' after controversial take

Connecticut Sun star DiJonai Carrington shut down a troll who called her a 'dumb*ss' after her controversial take on Caitlin Clark. Carrington highlighted her Stanford degree coupled with her major's relevancy to hit back at the troll on X.

"I graduated early from Stanford babe. And double majored. One of them happened to be African and African American studies. next caller," Carrington tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Trending

DiJonai Carrington previously called out Cailtin Clark for allegedly being unbothered while her name was allegedly being used to justify racism, bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia and homophobia.

"Dawg. How one can not be bothered by their name being used to justify racism, bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia & the intersectionalities of them all is nuts. We all see the sh*t. We all have a platform. We all have a voice & they all hold weight. Silence is a luxury," Carrington tweeted.

Carrington likely took the jab at Clark after the 2024 WNBA Draft's first overall pick previously said that her name being weaponized is not something she can control and that she just wants to play basketball.

However, ahead of the Fever's matchup against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, Clark directly responded to her name being used in the context of racism and misogyny directed toward the rest of the WNBA.

When asked about her name being weaponized, as alluded to by Carrington, Clark refuted that language and said that she does not want her name involved in that context.

"Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women in our league deserve the same amount of respect," Clark said. "People should not be using my name to push those agendas."

"Just treating every single woman in this league with the same amount of respect I think is just a basic human thing that everybody should do," Clark continued. "I think it's very simple."

Expand Tweet

DiJonai Carrington reacts to Caitlin Clark's alleged flop

During the Connecticut Sun's matchup against the Indiana Fever on Monday, DiJonai Carrington mocked Caitlin Clark with a flop imitation after the Sun's guard was called for a foul on the star rookie in the second quarter.

Reacting to a fan-made GIF of her in-game mocking imitation of Clark, Carrington took to X, formerly Twitter, to label herself as 'drama'.

"😂😂😂😂😂 Ayoooooo, I ammmm dramaaaa," Carrington tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Monday's game concluded with the Sun securing an 89-72 win against the Fever, led by DiJonai Carrington's 22 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark recorded 10 points, two assists and one steal in the game.