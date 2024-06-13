"I can't control that" - Fever's Caitlin Clark remains unfazed despite catching racial remarks after Chennedy Carter incident

The incident involving Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark happened at the beginning of June. However, the aftermath of it continues to be felt today as the incident remains one of the most talked about items in the world of sports.

Fans have shared various takes and have given different perspectives on the incident and one of the angles that has become a part of the Clark-Carter incident is cultural division.

The Athletic's Jim Trotter asked Clark to give an insight regarding the fact that her name is being used in "culture wars."

"It's not something I can control so I don't put much thought and time into things like that," Clark replied. "To be honest, I don't see a lot of it. Like I said, basketball is my job, everything on the outside I can't control that so I'm not going to spend time thinking about that."

Clark reiterated once again that she's here to hoop, to have fun and to help her team win.

The Chicago Sky, specifically Chennedy Carter, was reportedly harassed ahead of their June 6 contest against the Washington Mystics.

The incident happened just as Carter and her teammates were getting off their bus to check into their hotel and the reason for it allegedly stems from the Caitlin Clark incident which took place on June 1.

Caitlin Clark says she has no grudges against Chennedy Carter

Caitlin Clark has been on the receiving end of many hard fouls since transitioning to the pros. However, the Indiana Fever rookie has mentioned time and time again that the fouls that have been committed against her and the physicality that she has experienced since joining the WNBA are just a part of basketball.

Clark isn't holding anything against her competition for the fouls she has received and she keeps that same sentiment with Chennedy Carter, who blindsided her and sent her crashing to the ground on a play that Clark herself has admitted was not a basketball play.

Clark was asked by a reporter if she thinks Carter owed her an apology following the June 1 incident and Clark replied by saying that it isn't required.

The Fever rookie once again talked about how competitive things get in the WNBA and in basketball in general and how emotions can get mixed into that competition. She also shared that this is something that she has personally experienced as a fellow athlete.

Afterward, Clark also took the time to give props to Carter for the great season she is having and even gave an early endorsement for Carter to get the Sixth Player of the Year Award.

Rivalries are a normal part of sports and as it stands, it seems Clark's first rivals in the pros are the Chicago Sky, especially Chennedy Carter and fellow rookie Angel Reese.

However, Clark seems to understand that those rivalries only happen in the hardwood and she knows to leave it behind on the court.