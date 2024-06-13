5 stats that show Angel Reese is ahead of Caitlin Clark in Rookie of the Year race

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are probably the two best rookies in the 2024 WNBA draft class. The Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever players entered the league with high expectations. Thus far, they've lived up to them and are the likely frontrunners for the Rookie of the Year award.

The young stars are engaged in a heated race for the honor five weeks into the season. However, in the first 12 days of June, Reese, who starred at LSU, posted better numbers than Clark, the phenom from Iowa. X account @trendyhoopstars named seven stats where Reese has been better than Clark to start this month. Here's a look at the five most important ones.

Angel Reese is surpassing Caitlin Clark in 5 stats to start June

#1, Points

The first stat is the most important in basketball. Despite being considered a rebounder by many fans, Angel Reese has proven she can be competitive as a scorer. The big woman has scored 70 points in five June games, averaging 14.0 per game. On the other hand, Clark has scored 60 points in four games, averaging 15 ppg.

#2, Rebounds

Reese has shown off her rebounding abilities to start the 2024 WNBA season. In June, she's posted 11.4 rebounds per game, almost seven more than Caitlin Clark (4.5 rpg). Considering the difference in their positions, it's easy to see why Reese has a clear advantage here.

#3, Steals

Steals are a stat that goes well for both players. They aren't the best defenders in the league, but Reese and Clark can hold their ground. And here, Reese gets the edge again, averaging 2.6 steals per game while Clark has recorded 2.0 spg with the Fever.

#4, Offensive rating

Reese holds an advantage over Clark in this item, posting a 94.7 offensive rating in June. She's also averaging 31.5 minutes per game, only 0.2 less than Clark. The Indiana Fever rookie has managed an 89.1 OFF RTG, so Reese also wins in this situation.

#5, Double-doubles

Double-doubles have been a staple for Angel Reese, who has four this month, the latest coming against the Sun on Wednesday night. Besides Reese, only Aaliyah Edwards (two) and Cameron Brink (one) have double-doubles this month, meaning that Clark has yet to post this type of stat line.