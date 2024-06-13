"Love my girl" - Angel Reese is touched by Sky minority owner Dwyane Wade's daughter's adorable wish

Former LSU women's basketball star and the Chicago Sky's seventh overall pick Angel Reese has been an inspiration to many young girls who want to pursue a career in sports. As it turns out, one of her biggest fans is the daughter of Chicago Sky's minority owner Dwyane Wade.

Kaavia Wade, the youngest daughter of Dwyane Wade and Gabriel Union, gave Reese a shoutout on Instagram by asking if she could make an Angel Reese shirt that says, "I love you, Angel Reese."

The adorable clip was posted to the Instagram stories of Wade's Instagram account and was reposted by Reese, who seems touched by the sentiment that she showed by reposting the clip to her own IG stories.

"Love my girl," Reese added to her post.

Reese reposted Dwyane Wade's IG story (Image via Reese's Instagram stories)

Aside from both being basketball stars in their respective leagues, Reese and Wade are also related through the Chicago Sky organization.

As of July 2023, Wade became the second ex-NBA player to become a part owner of a WNBA team after he invested in the franchise. The first player who did this before Wade was LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who is a part owner of the LA Sparks.

Angel Reese ranked higher than Caitlin Clark in early rookie ladder

Following the first month of action in the WNBA, ESPN released an early assessment of how the league's stellar rookie class is doing. Perhaps coming across as a surprise to some is the fact that Cameron Brink, the LA Sparks budding star, is ranked at number one, above all the other rookies. However, the surprises don't end there.

Most fans would probably think that next on the list would be Caitlin Clark. After all, she is leading all first-year players in points per game with 16.3. Instead, number two on ESPN's ladder is Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese.

In fact, Clark isn't even in the top five as she ended up being listed as the number six rookie on ESPN's list after the first month of action in the WNBA.

Other players ranked ahead of Clark include her ex-Iowa teammate Kate Martin, who occupies the third spot, Brink's teammate Rickea Jackson at fourth, and 31-year-old rookie from Belgium Julie Vanloo at fifth.

Perhaps what helped Angel Reese secure the number two spot behind Cameron Brink is the fact that she leads all rookies in rebounds per game with 9.6 as well as steals with 1.9 per game.

In terms of efficiency rating, Clark, Reese and Brink are all currently ranked first, second and third respectively by the WNBA. As the season goes on, the rookie ladder rankings from ESPN or from the league could change depending on how each player performs.