Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups and depth charts (May 4) | 2025 WNBA Preseason

The WNBA preseason continues on Sunday as the Seattle Storm faces off against the Connecticut Sun at home. With veterans Nneka Ogwumike and Marina Mabrey expected to lead their teams on the court, anticipation around this game is soaring.

The Storm did a major overhaul of their roster this offseason. Although the team lost Jewell Loyd, they brought in valuable veteran experience and young talent. But what was most impressive was their ability to retain the team's star core of Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, Ezi Magbegor, and Gabby Williams.

Last year, Seattle made the playoffs after failing to qualify in the 2023 season. However, their postseason return ended prematurely with a first-round exit, where they lost to the Las Vegas Aces.

On the other side, the Sun enters the preseason off the back of an eventful 2024 season, where they exited the WNBA playoffs in the semifinals. The team has seen top stars DeWanna Bonner, DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris, Brionna Jones, and Alyssa Thomas all depart during the offseason.

As a result, the Connecticut Sun added a plethora of new players, especially young talent, in the offseason. They acquired Jacy Sheldon from Dallas while bringing in rookies Aneesah Morrow, Saniya Rivers, and Rayah Marshall during the 2025 draft. The team also added experience to the roster with the additions of veterans Tina Charles and Diamond DeShields.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa is expected to make a major leap going into her third year, while veteran star Marina Mabrey provides much-needed guidance. However, Connecticut suffered a setback as Nika Muhl is sidelined due to an ACL injury, significantly impacting their rebuilding plans.

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm Injury Reports May 4

Connecticut Sun injury report

The Sun has ruled out five players ahead of their preseason matchup against the Storm. Marina Mabrey (right calf), Aneesah Morrow (right knee), and Diamond DeShields (right ankle) will be sidelined for the game.

Meanwhile, Leila Lacan is not with the team (overseas obligations), while Saniya Rivers is also not with the team as her mom passed away during the week.

Seattle Storm injury report

The Storm's injury list features forward Katie Lou Samuelson (ACL) alongside teammates Nika Muhl and Jordan Horston, who are also out with ACL injuries.

Meanwhile, veterans Nneka Ogwumike, Ezi Magbegor, Gabby Williams, and rookie Dominique Malonga are all rested for the game.

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups and depth charts, May 4

Connecticut Sun starting lineup and depth chart

Owing to injuries, the Sun are down three projected starters that would have been available for the game. As such, head coach Rachid Meziane will be expected to play a starting lineup of Jacy Sheldon, Tina Charles, Lindsay Allen, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, and Rayah Marshall.

Starters 2nd 3rd 4th Jacy Sheldon Yvonne Anderson Madison Hayes Tina Charles Haley Peters Olivia Nelson-Ododa Caitlin Bickle Amy Okonkwo Lindsay Allen Rayah Marshall Robyn Parks





Seattle Storm starting lineup and depth chart

Storm head coach Noelle Quinn is expected to feature a strong starting lineup comprising Skylar Diggins, Erica Wheeler, Lexie Brown, Alysha Clark, and Li Yueru.

Starters 2nd 3rd 4th Skylar Diggins Zia Cooke Lexie Brown Serena Sundell Alysha Clark Mackenzie Holmes Brianna Fraser Erica Wheeler Madison Conner Li Yueru Jordan Hobbs

