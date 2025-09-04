Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham wasted no time in showing love to their Indiana Fever teammate Chloe Bibby on Wednesday. The star Fever duo was soon joined by Lexie Hull, who also couldn’t help but celebrate Bibby, who is on a one-year, $66,079 contract with the franchise.On Wednesday evening, Bibby shared a post on Instagram featuring five pictures. One showed her cheering for her teammates from the sidelines alongside Caitlin Clark, while another featured her with Hull. She added a perfect caption to sum up her post.&quot;Feelin blue,&quot; Bibby wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were among the first to acknowledge Chloe Bibby’s post. Clark and Cunningham left heartfelt reactions to Bibby’s pictures, while Hull used a blue heart emoji to make her feelings clear.&quot;Yeah bibs,&quot; Clark commented.&quot;cutie,&quot; Cunningham wrote.(Image Credit: Chloe Bibby/Instagram)Bibby was acquired by the Indiana Fever midseason and made an instant impact with her knockdown shooting ability from the perimeter. Lately, the talented forward has been dealing with a left knee injury that has forced her to miss six consecutive games. The last time she suited up was against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 17.The former Golden State Valkyries sharpshooter has played nine games for the Fever this season. She is averaging 4.8 points on 40.5% shooting from beyond the arc, along with 1.8 rebounds per game.Chloe Bibby made 3-point history for Caitlin Clark's FeverChloe Bibby enjoyed a dream start to her career in Indiana. After inking a deal with the Fever, she made a huge impact coming off the bench, particularly in her first three outings for the franchise. Bibby became the first Fever player in 17 years to record at least two 3-pointers in each of her first three games with the team.After that hot start, Bibby cooled off slightly and her minutes were also reduced. Overall, she has made 17 of her 42 attempts from beyond the arc for the Fever. Indiana is scheduled to play against the Chicago Sky on Friday and it will be interesting to see whether Bibby is available or misses her seventh straight game.