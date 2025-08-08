  • home icon
  "Cuties": Fever's $233,468 star gives her all in hyping Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull for turning heads in matching cowgirl outfits

"Cuties": Fever's $233,468 star gives her all in hyping Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull for turning heads in matching cowgirl outfits

By Arhaan Raje
Published Aug 08, 2025 01:14 GMT
&quot;Cuties&quot;: Fever
"Cuties": Fever's $233,468 star gives her all in hyping Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull for turning heads in matching cowgirl outfits

Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull turned heads in their stylish cowboy outfits ahead of the team's final West Coast road trip game against the Phoenix Mercury. Cunningham and Hull wore a light yellow crop top with "Howdy Cowboy" written on it, paired with matching denim shorts and a pair of cowboy boots.

As they walked into the arena tunnel hours before tipoff, Cunningham and Hull drew all the attention from the photographers on site and their $233,468 Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston. The All-Star center hooted at them with a one-word message, saying:

"Cuties"

Here's the clip:

Cunningham and Hull revealed the outfit's inspiration.

"Last trip of the West Coast," Hull said.
"Just two cowgirls, that's it," Cunningham added.

Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull have been considered lookalikes by many Fever fans, which they have taken to heart. It's only fair that the duo "twinned" with their outfits and Thursday seemed like the perfect opportunity, given their explanations.

