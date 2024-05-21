Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream: Predictions and odds | May 21, 2024

The Dallas Wings will take on the Atlanta Dream at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta on Tuesday (May 21). This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season with both sides coming off a win and a loss each so far.

The Wings opened their season with a two-game series against the Chicago Sky. After winning the first game 87-79, they lost the second contest 83-74. Atlanta was off to a good start with a 92-81 win in their season opener against the LA Sparks. However, they lost the next game to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Dream lead the Wings 27-22 in 49 games in their head-to-head record. Ahead of the first meeting between these two teams, here's a look at the odds and the prediction.

Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream: Preview, starting lineups, odds and prediction

The tip-off between both teams is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be watched live on Bally Sports Southwest Extra, PeachtreeTV / Peachtree Sports Network. Here's a look at the odds ahead of the matchup:

Spread: Wings +5.5, Dream -5.5

Moneyline: Wings +180, Dream -218

Total (o/u): Wings o168.5, Dream u168.5

Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream preview

The Dallas Wings got off to a decent start and have shown signs of getting better. Much depends again on Arike Ogunbowale, who has proved to be the difference maker. Their defense though needs to shore up if they intend to get past Atlanta.

The Dream will hope that Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray find some much-needed support from the rest of the unit. The guard and the forward have been their key offensive weapons and Atlanta will look for the two to get them off to a solid start again.

Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups

The Wings might stick to the same lineup of Sevgi Uzun at PG, Arike Ogunbowale at SG, Stephanie Soares at SF, Maddy Siegrist at PF, and Teaira McCowan at C. Monique Billings, Kalani Brown, and Jacy Sheldon are their reserve options.

The Dream will likely start with Haley Jones at PG, Rhyne Howard at SG, Allisha Gray at SF, Cheyenne Parker at PF, and Tina Charles at C. Nia Coffey and Crystal Dangerfield are their bench options.

Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream prediction

The Dream are favorites to win the clash given their experience and their better two-way play. Expect a win at home for Atlanta.