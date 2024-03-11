5 highest-paid WNBA players in 2024 ft. Arike Ogunbowale and more

The salary of WNBA players is still a controversial topic. Despite the league making changes to push for fair pay, the difference of average salary between WNBA players and NBA players is still very high.

While the highest salary of a WNBA player in 2024 is in six digits, the lowest salary this season in the NBA is still in seven digits. However, given the popularity that the WNBA has garnered since last year, there is a hope that it will draw a bigger audience and hence bigger salaries for players in the near future.

Here are the five highest-paid WNBA players in 2024.

5 highest-paid WNBA players in 2024

#5 Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Diana Taurasi has been in the league for two decades now. Over the two decades, Taurasi has established herself as one of the most celebrated WNBA players of all time. Even at age 41, she is one of the top-paid WNBA players.

Recently, she signed a two-year/$469,872 contract extension with the Phoenix Mercury. Her average base salary is $234,936, which is the fifth highest in the league. Taurasi is a ten-time All-Star, three-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA Finals MVP and, and the league MVP in 2009. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2004 WNBA Draft.

#4 Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Arike Ogunbowale was drafted by the Dallas Wings in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She entered the league as one of the most celebrated NCAA players and a prolific scorer. Since entering the league, Ogunbowale has been an All-Star three times already in her career.

She was also named the All-Star Game MVP in 2021, in her second year in the WNBA. So far, Ogunbowale has made it to the All-WNBA Team twice in her career and won the scoring title in 2020.

Ogunbowale signed a three-year/$725,952 contract extension with the Wings that would run through the 2025-26 season. She has an average salary of $241,984 and is one of the players in the league with the highest base salary. She is the fourth-highest-paid WNBA player in 2024.

#3 Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

Kahleah Copper is the third-highest-paid player

Kahleah Copper was drafted by the Washington Mystics in the 2016 WNBA Draft. After spending her rookie season playing as a bench player, Copper was traded to the Chicago Sky in 2017. After three seasons playing from the bench again with the Sky, she was promoted to the starting lineup.

Copper and the Sky won the 2021 WNBA Finals and Copper was named the WNBA Finals MVP. Since then, she has successfully made a name for herself in the league.

In September 2023, Copper signed a two-year/$490,118 extension with the Sky. The contract would pay her $241,984 in the first year and $248,134 in year two. She is the third-highest-paid WNBA player in 2024.

In February 2024, however, Copper was traded to the Phoenix Mercury.

#2 Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Jewell Loyd is the second-highest-paid player

Jewell Loyd was drafted at No.1 by the Seattle Storm in the 2015 WNBA Draft. She has spent her entire career so far playing for the Storm. She played alongside WNBA legend Sue Bird before Bird retired in 2022. In her nine seasons in the WNBA, Loyd has established herself as one of the most gifted scorers in the league.

Loyd is a two-time WNBA champion, 2015 Rookie of the Year and the league’s scoring champion in 2023. She is a five-time All-Star and made the All-WNBA Team three times in her career.

Loyd is the second-highest-paid WNBA star in 2024. In September 2023, Loyd signed a two-year/$491,016 contract extension with the Storm for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. Her base salary is $245,508.

#1 Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young was selected by the Las Vegas Aces at No.1 in the 2019 WNBA Draft. At just 26 years of age, Young has established herself among the best players in the league. Young was one of the key pieces for the Aces to help them win back-to-back WNBA titles.

She has played five seasons in the league and made it to the postseason every single year. Young is a two-time WNBA champion, WNBA Most Improved Player in 2022 and a two-time WNBA All-Star. She has made it to the All-WNBA Team three times in her career.

She recently signed a two-year/$504,900 contract extension with the Aces that will pay her $252,450 this year. She is also the highest-paid women's basketball player ever.