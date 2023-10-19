"MVP drunk PC loading": Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell and other NBA stars react after Aces star A'Ja Wilson named WNBA Finals MVP

The WNBA just crowned their 2023 champions with the Las Vegas Aces defeating the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4, with the best-of-five series ending at 3-1 in their favor. This is the team's second consecutive championship with A'Ja Wilson taking home the WNBA Finals MVP award.

The Las Vegas Aces had been a fun team to watch with Jackin Young, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray, apart from Wilson, displaying a thrilling brand of basketball. A few NBA superstars were quick to give their flowers to the back-to-back champions, as well as A'Ja Wilson.

"MVP drunk PC loading," Draymond Green posted in the social media platform X.

Donovan Mitchell also gave props to A'Ja Wilson for leading the charge for the Aces as she added another feather to her hat. Aside from being the WNBA Finals MVP, she is now a two-time champ, two-time MVP, two-time DPOT, 5-time All-Star and an Olympic gold medalist.

Also recognizing Wilson's achievements was Giannis Antetokounmpo who posted a picture of him alongside the newly-crowned WNBA champion.

Las Vegas Aces takes Game 4 against New York Liberty to clinch the title

It was a closely contested Game 4 battle as the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces were neck and neck, with the score tied at 60-all with 5:26 remaining. With 8.8 seconds left on the clock, the Liberty found themselves down by one point and had one last chance to extend the series.

The play was designed for Breanna Stewart but was tightly defended by Alysha Clark to force the ball into the corner. Courtney Vandersloot took a three-point shot and missed as the game ended.

Despite missing key players Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes, the Las Vegas Aces managed to pull off an impressive victory. The team struggled early on in the game with their absence which allowed New York to capitalize.

The halftime adjustment by the Aces proved to be the turning point of the game as they outscored the Liberty 23-12 in the third quarter. They extended their lead into the final quarter with a 16-2 run.

Four Aces players including Clark and Cayla George registered double figures and were key cogs in the victory, stepping up in the absence of their star players. Vandersloot led the Liberty with 19 points while Stewart struggled and was limited to 10 points with a horrible 3-of-17 shooting.