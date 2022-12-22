Frances Tiafoe recently found himself on cloud nine after basketball star Alysha Clark signed one of her jerseys for him and wrote a message as well.

American-Israeli Clark plays for the Washington Mystics in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). She began her career in 2010 with the San Antonio Silver Stars and has so far won the championship twice, both with the Seattle Storm. The 35-year-old gifted her No. 22 jersey to Tiafoe and thanked him for his constant support.

"Frances, your love and support from the start is unmatched. I appreciate you for life. All love," Clark wrote.

The 24-year-old tennis star shared a photograph of the jersey on social media and returned the compliment to Clark.

"Appreciate you heavy og Alysha Clark. This is hella dope," Tiafoe responded.

It's no secret that Tiafoe is a huge basketball fan. He has attended a number of matches since ending the 2022 season. During the US Open this year, numerous basketball players attended Tiafoe's matches and sat in the player’s private box. Some of them included Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex McLean, and Rob Dosier.

The 19th-ranked tennis player also recently shot a fun video with 'Lethal Shooter' Chris Matthews. The basketball coach and Tiafoe played tennis as well as basketball with each other as they roasted each other in good humor.

Frances Tiafoe names Roger Federer as Michael Jordan's tennis equivalent

Speaking with JJ Redick on The Old Man and The Three podcast recently, Frances Tiafoe named tennis players who reminded him of different NBA players. He equated the legendary Michael Jordan with 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and stated that Giannis Antetokounmpo reminded him of Rafael Nadal because of his killer attitude.

Novak Djokovic came to Tiafoe's mind as soon as the host mentioned Nikola Jokic, while he saw Nick Kyrgios and Pete Sampras in Patrick Beverley and Kevin Durant.

In a recent conversation with the ATP Tour, Tiafoe reflected on his highly successful 2022 season where he beat Nadal in the fourth round of the US Open and paired up with Jack Sock to defeat the Spaniard and Federer at the Laver Cup. The youngster called it a "blessing" to have been part of the two matches.

"If I was to sum it up, I would say that it was a blessing. That run I had in the US Open, to then back it up with the Laver Cup. To do it in the States and to do it in London, in one of the most iconic arenas. It’s stuff you’re always going to remember. It’s stuff to tell the grandkids one day,” Tiafoe remarked.

