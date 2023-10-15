What happened to Chelsea Gray? Aces' guard leaves Game 3 of WNBA Finals after leg injury

The Las Vegas Aces and Chelsea Gray are taking on the New York Liberty at the WNBA Finals as of right now. Game 3 just wrapped and it made the series more interesting, with Las Vegas leading 2-1. However, the Aces suffered a lower leg injury that might cost them a chance for a repeat.

Gray went down during the middle of the fourth quarter after a clash with Breanna Stewart, who was trying to post up from the left elbow. Stewart lost control of the ball and it went to the hands of Kelsey Plum. Unfortunately, during that same sequence, the 5-foot-11 guard had an injury to her left leg.

At first, it looked like it was her knee that got injured, but as she sat on the bench, Gray told the team that her foot popped. Watch the sequence below to see how the point guard was injured.

"My foot popped!" Gray said.

After letting the team know about her injured foot, she quickly hopped to the locker room. After the Aces lost Gray in the lineup, it was difficult for them to mount a comeback against the Liberty. The game ended with New York winning 87-73, in Game 3.

In Game 1, Gray had an outstanding performance to help the team win. She had 20 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Her numbers during the first game gave the team an early lead to the finals. In Game 2, she had 14 points, six rebounds, and 11 assists to give the Aces a 2-0 lead.

Recently, she only had 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists. She wasn't able to finish the game the way she wanted it, giving New York a chance to come back from being down 2-0.

Becky Hammon addresses the team's concern regarding the injury to Chelsea Gray

The Aces are in a tough spot right now. After leading the series, they lost their momentum and now have given the Liberty to come back in the finals. To add to that, Las Vegas also had a concerning injury to one of their star players, Chelsea Gray. After the game, head coach Becky Hammon talked about how the team would look like without their floor general.

"We'll just shuffle KP [Kelsey Plum] over, Jackie [Young] will get some duties..." Hammond said. "I don't think there's any one person that's gonna step up and fill her shoes. It's gonna be the next man up, type of scenario."

"No one person's gonna replace her, everybody just steps up and does a little bit more."

The team will need the players to step up as they take on New York in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. Without Chelsea Gray, who's their star point guard, the entire team will have to take on more responsibility.

