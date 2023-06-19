Watch: Chelsea Gray hits a tough fadeaway at the buzzer 

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray has undoubtedly been one of the best players on the team. This was put on full display as Gray took over a play in the closing seconds of the first half.

WNBA @WNBA



pulls up and hits the jumper at the buzzer to give the



@NBATV GRAY AT THE BUZZER @cgray209 pulls up and hits the jumper at the buzzer to give the @LVAces a 54-41 lead at the half GRAY AT THE BUZZER 🚨@cgray209 pulls up and hits the jumper at the buzzer to give the @LVAces a 54-41 lead at the half 📺 @NBATV https://t.co/ZMdxQEAS5C

The Aces' game against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday night was packed with excitement. The 9-1 Aces looked like the favorites heading into the match-up. However, the event turned into a rather one-sided affair within the first half itself.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Las Vegas boasted a commanding lead against the Lynx in the closing seconds of the second quarter. However, with possession in their hands, the Aces made a run for one more basket. At this juncture, Chelsea Gray shone the brightest.

Gray and Candace Parker ran an interesting two-man play out on the perimeter to force a defensive switch. Although Parker's defender did well to come out on top early, Parker cleared out the right wing and let Gray take over in an iso.

The Aces guard went to work in the 1v1 matchup. Driving hard to her right from the top of the key, she created just enough space to put up a shot at the buzzer. Kayla McBride did well to contest without fouling. However, Gray's shot was pure.

The bucket gave the Aces a solid 13-point lead heading into the second half. With the lead only expanding further, Las Vegas eventually walked away with the win.

Chelsea Gray with a key performance against the Lynx

Chelsea Gray's tremendous buzzer-beater was just a small part of her overall contribution towards the win against the Lynx. With 17 points and five assists for the game, Gray was one of the most productive players for Las Vegas on Sunday.

Gray played more of a supporting role in the Aces' 93-62 win. With Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young combining for 45 points, Las Vegas improved to 10-1 on the season.

The reigning champions appear to be in prime position to win it all again this season. With two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker also giving the team some great minutes this season, the Aces are undoubtedly the title favorites.

Las Vegas Aces @LVAces



Young: 24 PTS // 4 REB // 2 STL // 58% FG

Plum: 21 PTS // 4 REB // 3 AST // 8-11 FG // 4-7 3-PM

Gray: 17 PTS // 5 AST // 7-11 FG // 3-5 3-PM

Parker: 11 PTS // 5 REB // 6 AST // 2 STL

Wilson: 8 PTS // 14 REB // 4 BLK



#ALLINLV Back-to-back 30+ Ws at The House!Young: 24 PTS // 4 REB // 2 STL // 58% FGPlum: 21 PTS // 4 REB // 3 AST // 8-11 FG // 4-7 3-PMGray: 17 PTS // 5 AST // 7-11 FG // 3-5 3-PMParker: 11 PTS // 5 REB // 6 AST // 2 STLWilson: 8 PTS // 14 REB // 4 BLK Back-to-back 30+ Ws at The House!Young: 24 PTS // 4 REB // 2 STL // 58% FGPlum: 21 PTS // 4 REB // 3 AST // 8-11 FG // 4-7 3-PMGray: 17 PTS // 5 AST // 7-11 FG // 3-5 3-PMParker: 11 PTS // 5 REB // 6 AST // 2 STLWilson: 8 PTS // 14 REB // 4 BLK#ALLINLV https://t.co/PYGf6VgXoW

Check This Out: When is the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game? Date, venue and more

Poll : 0 votes