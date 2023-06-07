"The Aces might actually go undefeated"- WNBA fans applaud the Las Vegas Aces after they stay undefeated and move to 7-0

WNBA fans got an early Christmas gift with a rematch of last year’s league finals between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun. The Aces won 3-1 last year, which was the first in franchise history.

Tuesday’s victory meant that the defending WNBA champs are still unbeaten in seven games. Connecticut had a 6-1 record before their 90-84 loss to Las Vegas.

Fans reacted after the Aces grabbed another win:

"the Aces might actually go undefeated this season"

Both teams have added reinforcements after last year’s exciting championship series. The Sun now has Rebecca Allen and Tiffany Hayes. Meanwhile, the Aces acquired two-time MVP and two-time champ Candace Parker to their roster.

Allen was electric against the Becky Hammon-coached Aces. She had 22 points, which were highlighted by 6-7 shooting from behind the arc. Hayes, a starting guard, had a disappointing night. She had six points, one rebound and one block to her name.

Jackie Young: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippou Final from Mohegan Sun: Aces 90, Sun 84.



The Aces improve to 7-0 and hand the Connecticut Sun their second loss of the season.



A'ja Wilson (23pts) and Jackie Young (22pts) were huge for Vegas. Rebecca Allen spurred a Sun comeback with six 3s off the bench Final from Mohegan Sun: Aces 90, Sun 84.The Aces improve to 7-0 and hand the Connecticut Sun their second loss of the season.A'ja Wilson (23pts) and Jackie Young (22pts) were huge for Vegas. Rebecca Allen spurred a Sun comeback with six 3s off the bench A'ja Wilson: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 stealsJackie Young: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals twitter.com/alexaphilippou… A'ja Wilson: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 stealsJackie Young: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals twitter.com/alexaphilippou…

Parker didn’t have to put up the buckets. Las Vegas had A’Ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum to take care of that. The former Chicago Sky anchored the Aces’ defense and tallied five points, four assists, two blocks and one steal.

The WNBA has upped their number of games this season from 36 to 40. Teams will divide that number evenly in home and road games. The Las Vegas Aces are in Connecticut for back-to-back games on June 6 and 8. Revenge will be on the home team’s mind when they meet again on Thursday.

The Sun now leads the Eastern Conference with a 6-2 record and followed by the New York Liberty with a 4-2 mark. The Chicago Sky totes a 5-3 card.

Out in the Western Conference, the Las Vegas Aces top the field after racking up seven straight wins without a loss. The LA Sparks (3-2) and Dallas Wings (3-3) are the Aces’ closest pursuers.

The Las Vegas Aces could repeat as WNBA champions

The WNBA champs Las Vegas Aces are stacked. They already have MVP and Defensive Player of the Year A'Ja Wilson. Las Vegas went out and added Candace Parker, the future Hall of Famer and former two-time MVP.

Jackie Young, last year's most improved player winner is looking better than ever. She gave the Sun everything they could handle in their first meeting since the finals.

Chelseas Gray was the 2022 WNBA Finals MVP and then they still have Kelsey Plum, who was on the All-WNBA first team last year.

The Las Vegas Aces could do what hasn't been done in in more than 20 years. They could become the first repeat champs since the LA Sparks did it back in 2001 and 2002.

