When is WNBA All-Star Game 2023? Date, venue, and more

The WNBA All-Star game is one of the biggest events on the calendar. A weekend full of the league's top stars in action is a great opportunity to continue growing the popularity of the association.

The WNBA All-Star game is a two-day event that will take place on July 14th and 15th. All events will take place Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, home of the Las Vegas Aces. Along with hosting the festivites this year, they are also the defending WNBA champions.

Aside from the game, the WNBA has a three-point contest and skills competition similar to the NBA. One thing they do differently is a new event called "WNBA Live." This is a festival that is open to the public and allows them to learn more about the league as a whole.

For those who want to tune into the event, it is scheduled to take place on July 15th at 5:30 PM Pacific Time.

How much are tickets to the 2023 WNBA All-Star game?

Similar to the NBA, tickets to the WNBA All-Star game are going to cost a decent price. However, they are afforable in case fans in the area do want to take in some of the action.

First up is the three-point contest and skills challenge. The most expensive ticket is $200 to sit courtside and the cheapest ticket is $10 in the lower bowl.

As for the game itself, the prices start to see an increase. The high-end tickets go for $1,000 to sit on the floor by the team's benches. Seats in the lower bowl remain the cheapest at $28.

With the season just kicking off this week, there is no telling who might be picked to be an All-Star this season. Last season, the top vote getters in the league were A'ja Wilson, Brenna Stewart, Kelsey Plum, and Candace Parker. Plum scored 30 points in the 2022 game to take home the All-Star MVP award.

