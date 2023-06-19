"The real CP3"- WNBA fans react to Candace Parker creating history

WNBA star Candace Parker has carved out quite the career in the league. After she created history on Sunday, fans had nothing but praise for the Las Vegas Aces star.

Parker made a solid effort to aid the Las Vegas Aces in a dominant win against the Minnesota Lynx. With a 93-62 win, the Aces have improved to 10-1 on the season. The win was driven by the combined brilliance of Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, who combined for 45 points.

However, the Aces had more reasons to celebrate as Parker etched her name in the league's history. After the game, it was recorded that Parker was the only player in the WNBA to have notched 6500+ points, 3000+ rebounds, 1500+ assists, 600+ blocks and 500+ steals.

Considering that the WNBA has been in business since 1997, Parker has truly set herself apart as one of the greatest to play in the league.

In roughly 15 years in the WNBA, Parker has earned the respect of fans, who shared their responses to her feat on social media.

LEGEND. 🤯 Candace Parker is the ONLY player in WNBA history with...6,500+ PTS3,000+ REB1,500+ AST600+ BLK500+ STLLEGEND. 🤯 https://t.co/744QDdPBZH

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Tyriq Jones @Tjmax27 @BleacherReport The ACE is the best at what she does @BleacherReport The ACE is the best at what she does

schelly @stoneyfromthebx @WNBAFansOnly



she has the greatest skill set EVER. with a resume to back it up. ‍ @Candace_Parker GOAT. 🗣️she has the greatest skill set EVER. with a resume to back it up. @WNBAFansOnly @Candace_Parker GOAT. 🗣️she has the greatest skill set EVER. with a resume to back it up. 😮‍💨

Candace Parker aims to win a championship with the Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces are the defending WNBA champions. However, it is evident that the Aces are far from ready to put an end to the winning streak.

After hiring Becky Hammon as the head coach, the Aces have seen a drastic improvement in their overall performance. With some key signings in the offseason, Las Vegas looks like an even better team now.

Candace Parker was one of the key additions in the 2023 offseason. Having extended key players such as Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and A'ja Wilson, the Aces had the core in place to contend. Parker's addition on a one-year deal only added depth to their roster.

Parker's experience as a two-time WNBA champion could go a long way in ensuring that the Aces maintain their reign as champions. With the best record in the league at this point in the season, the team looks primed to win it all.

