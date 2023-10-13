2023 WNBA Finals MVP Odds: Top 5 favorites as Las Vegas Aces take 2-0 lead

The Las Vegas Aces have continued to show their dominance in the 2023 WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty. They have taken a commanding 2-0 series lead with the chance to win their second-straight championship on Oct. 15 at 12:00 PM PDT. The ball game will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

When it comes to the Aces' impressive showing, they have been led by their main stars, who each have a possible shot at winning the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP award. Be that as it may, this isn't a finished series yet, with stars from the New York Liberty having something to say about it all.

With that said, here's a look at the players and their odds of winning the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP award.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five favorites to win the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, these are the top five favorites to win the award, including their odds.

#5. Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty): +1,800

The 2023 WNBA MVP has been averaging 19.3 points (36.4% shooting, including 20.5% from 3-point range) and 9.5 rebounds per game in the playoffs. As her team is on the brink of elimination, getting them on the right track starts with her leading the way. They are not out of the series yet, and Stewart can start by taking it one game at a time.

#4. Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces): +800

Chelsea Gray has been an incredible stat line stuffer machine in the Finals series. During Game 1, she put up 20 points (6-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range), nine assists and six rebounds. Meanwhile, in Game 2, Gray showed out again with a double-double outing of 14 points and 11 assists while adding six rebounds.

#3. Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces): +800

Recognized as one of the best shooters from beyond the arc, Kelsey Plum didn't disappoint in Game 2 of the series. She had over 23 points (7-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range). Plum has been one of the team's consistent performers in the Aces' championship run.

Despite struggling from deep in Game 1 of the Finals, she still posted 26 points (10-of-19 shooting).

#2. Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces): +800

Jackie Young has been a stand-out performer for the Aces in the Finals. Besides her impressive and consistent scoring ability, Young has also been the stabilizer of the series when the team runs into scoring droughts.

Additionally, Young has scored the ball with effortless efficiency, which has worked wonders for the Las Vegas Aces. In Game 1, she scored 26 points (60.0% shooting); in the following game, she dropped 24 points (56.3% shooting).

#1. A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces): -160

At the top spot is two-time MVP A'ja Wilson, who has been electric in the Aces' path to their second WNBA title. She won the previous year's WNBA Finals MVP award when Las Vegas defeated the Connecticut Sun in four games.

She has continued her regular season dominance to the postseason with no signs of slowing down. Ahead of Game 3, Wilson is coming off a double-double outing of 26 points (10-of-16 shooting, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range) and 15 rebounds.

Additionally, Wilson has continued her defensive tenacity in limiting the Liberty's offensive looks under the rim and, on some occasions, from the perimeter. Being the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, she needed to showcase that side of her game, which she has not disappointed in doing.