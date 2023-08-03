Watch: Arike Ogunbowale breaks Dallas Wings' 3pt-franchise record with her 341st career 3-pt field goal

Arike Ogunbowale made history tonight as she became the new leader in 3-pointers for the Dallas Wings as they took on the Seattle Storm. Ogunbowale hit her 341st 3-pointer against the Storm in the middle of the third quarter, making her the newest franchise leader.

Ogunbowale surpassed Deanna Nolan, who hit 340 threes for the Wings during her tenure with the franchise while they were located in Detroit.

Watch the video below to see the 5-foot-8 sharpshooter break the record:

The new record holder has a bright future ahead of her as she's already made history even though she only started playing in the WNBA in 2019. It took Nolan 293 games to make history, while Ogunbowale did it in less than 140 games in her career.

In her short career, the current Wings guard has averaged 6.8 attempts from beyond the arc, which is more than double compared to Nolan's average in attempts, which was 3.3 over her entire career.

Not only does Ogunbowale attempt more shots from beyond the arc, but she's also somewhat efficient in hitting her mark. Since 2019, she's averaged 34.8% from beyond the arc.

This season, she isn't having the best efficiency from long distances, making only 32.2%. Still, many expect her to make more threes in the future for Dallas.

Ogunbowale put up 27 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Wings over the Storm.

#MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/SZtrQ9CIQA The @DallasWings take down the Storm 76-65 , @Arike_O put up 27 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 4 STLs

The 3-point shot has always been a weapon for Arike Ogunbowale

Hitting the 3-point shot isn't something new for Arike Ogunbowale, as she's used to making shots from long-range. She spent her college years at Notre Dame, making a name for herself as one of the most lethal shooters in the country.

Ogunbowale averaged 11.4 points during her freshman year, even though she wasn't a starter.

She was even more impressive during her junior year, making big-time shots to determine big games. Ogunbowale helped the team win the NCAA title in 2018 after her incredible game-winner.

The scores were tied with only three seconds remaining on the clock. The ball was given to her and Ogunbowale made a last-second shot to secure the title win for Notre Dame.

Later on, she was awarded the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player in recognition of her talents. Ogunbowale even had the chance to meet NBA legend Kobe Bryant when she was a guest on Ellen DeGeneres' show after the tournament:

"That's like the picture-perfect moment." Bryant said. "As a kid, you dream about five, four, three, two, one to win the championship, and she actually did it.

The LA Lakers legend even told Arike Ogunbowale a story about how his daughter Gigi felt when she hit the game-winning shot against UConn:

"We're a big UConn family... My daughter's a massive UConn fan. After you hit the shot, she was completely bad. She saw what you said, she goes, 'We should've stayed home.'"

